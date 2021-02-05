Senior guard Karson Swogger became the 26th Red Flash player to score 1,000 points in her career in a game where Jenna Mastellone tossed in a career-high 16 points and freshman guard Kaitlyn Maxwell notched her first college double-figure scoring performance with 12. The result was a 70-62 Northeast Conference victory on Thursday night at DeGol Arena for a Red Flash team that hasn’t tasted defeat in two months.