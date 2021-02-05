LORETTO – Anyone who’s seen St. Francis University 5-foot-11 junior forward Jada Dapaa break out her moves in pregame warmups would probably think she’s the best dancer on the Red Flash women’s basketball team, but Dapaa also is an extremely confident and gifted speaker, too.
Those communication skills don’t come in handy just for press conferences. They’re necessities on the defensive end of the court.
It showed on Friday afternoon at DeGol Arena as Dapaa had a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) and her Flash locked up visiting Merrimack, 61-48, running their win streak to 10 games and improving to 8-0 in the Northeast Conference.
Karson Swogger chipped in with 11 points for the Red Flash, who’d posted a 70-62 win against Merrimack in the first game of the back-to-back on Thursday. Jenna Mastellone netted 10.
“The key to the game was our communication on defense,” said Dapaa after St. Francis improved to 10-4 overall. “Our energy fed off of that. We executed, and that started with our defense. It’s like having a sixth person on the court. Communication is so important.”
St. Francis only made one field goal in the last 16:44 after building a 20-point lead but still managed to win by double figures by holding Merrimack to 30.8% shooting and making 14 steals, talking each other through screens and cuts and seamlessly switching their responsibilities.
The Red Flash smothered the Warriors, limiting them to 12 points or fewer in three quarters in tying a season low in points allowed.
“With these back-to-back games, the second game has been the gut-check game for us,” Flash coach Keila Whittington said. “I’m really proud of our team for sticking together.”
Merrimack got as close as seven points in the fourth quarter, but the Red Flash put it away by going 8-for-14 at the line in the last 5:35; St. Francis made 25 of 33 free throws in the game.
In her second straight start, Dapaa responded by setting her season scoring high for the second game in a row and tying the best scoring game of her career. She also had a blocked shot and a steal.
“My teammates are doing a good job of trusting me and finding me in the right place,” Dapaa said. “We’re executing, getting the looks we’re looking for and just playing basketball. It’s fun and all (being on this winning streak), but we’re taking it one game at a time. You can’t look too far ahead into the future. You have to focus on what’s next.”
The future, though, is looking bright for the Red Flash, too.
Freshmen Diajha Allen, Kaitlyn Maxwell and Christina Nichols combined for 20 points and nine steals.
Allen had two free throws, two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot in a 3-minute stretch of the fourth quarter when SFU weathered Merrimack’s charge. The 5-5 guard finished with seven points, five rebounds and two steals.
“It’s very exciting to go through this with a new team. I’m glad I have an opportunity,” Allen said. “My teammates are encouraging me and showing confidence. It helps a lot.”
The Red Flash had Merrimack (0-6, 0-6) doubled up, 40-20, by halftime.
St. Francis limited the Warriors to six field goals over the first two quarters while forcing 10 turnovers.
The Flash came up with six steals, blocked three shots and outrebounded the visitors 18-11.
St. Francis has three steals in the first 7:15, the third of which – by Nichols – resulted into an Allen transition 3 that made it 14-5 and caused Merrimack coach Kelly Morrone to call time out.
More defense led to Red Flash points when Sam Miller blocked a shot, Haley Thomas got the rebound and made a long outlet pass to Nichols. Nichols missed the layup, but Allen was running with her and cleaned it up for a 21-12 St. Francis lead after one quarter.
The margin reached double figures moments later as Maxwell swished a 3 from the top. Morrone subsequently had to call another time out after Dapaa found 6-4 Katie Dettwiller alone under the bucket for a 30-12 Flash advantage.
St. Francis played again without Lili Benzel, the Red Flash’s second-leading scorer and top 3-point shooter.
