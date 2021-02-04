LORETTO – A couple of weeks off because of COVID protocols did nothing to cool off the red-hot St. Francis University women’s basketball team.
Neither did visiting Merrimack.
Senior guard Karson Swogger became the 26th Red Flash player to score 1,000 points in her career in a game where Jenna Mastellone tossed in a career-high 16 points and freshman guard Kaitlyn Maxwell notched her first college double-figure scoring performance with 12. The result was a 70-62 Northeast Conference victory on Thursday night at DeGol Arena for a Red Flash team that hasn’t tasted defeat in two months.
St. Francis has won nine straight, the program’s longest winning streak since Jill Poe’s 2004-05 team ran off 14 in a row before losing to Minnesota in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The last time the Red Flash lost was on Dec. 5 at La Salle, when they fell to 0-4.
“This was definitely a game to get out the kinks after the pause. Definitely happy with the outcome,” Swogger said. “Everyone’s always focused, approaching practice like its a game. I think that contributes to (staying sharp). Everybody wants to win. We all have one goal, and we’re all on the same page.”
Swogger finished with a team-high 17 points. She reached the milestone with a pair of foul shots with 3:07 left in the first half.
“It’s something I’m proud of, but I’m more proud of this team and that we’re 7-0 (in the conference),” Swogger said. “This team really deserves it. We come out and we work really hard.”
Jada Dapaa collected 10 points and nine rebounds and Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Haley Thomas contributed nine points and eight boards for SFU. Usually a starter, Thomas came off the bench for the first time this season.
St. Francis had been idle since beating Bryant 70-66 on Jan. 15 and hadn’t been on the court practicing until last Saturday but never trailed the Warriors and didn’t allow its opponents a run of more than five points.
“We were happy just to play another game. It’s been a long couple of weeks just waiting,” Flash coach Keila Whittington said. “We have players who are really committed to the goals that they have set. They want to do well. They want to be successful.”
The Flash even did it without starting guard Lili Benzel, the team’s top 3-point shooter. The Bishop Guilfoyle product and Shippensburg University transfer is on a string of five straight double-digit scoring efforts and trails only Swogger in scoring on the team.
Whittington didn’t elaborate when asked specifically why Benzel wasn’t available but did say its wasn’t disciplinary. St. Francis sports information said Benzel wouldn’t play in Friday’s rematch with the Warriors.
The Red Flash, though, got big boosts from Maxwell and Mastellone right from the outset. Maxwell only needed eight shots to score her dozen. The scholastic all-Pennsylvania player entered the game with just two 3-pointers but doubled that in the first 3:45.
“We were all excited to play another team and not be scrimmaging ourselves,” Maxwell said. “Coach has confidence in anyone who comes in, and all our players have confidence in each other.”
Merrimack was playing just its fifth game of the year and the Warriors still are looking for their first win. They just took Wagner to overtime in their previous game, though; Wagner is in second place in the NEC.
St. Francis led by as many as 17 in the third quarter, going up 57-40 late in the frame on consecutive 3s by Thomas and Swogger.
The Flash took a 41-30 lead into the half after Mastellone measured up a 3-pointer on a Swogger assist with 8 seconds to play in the second quarter. Mastellone equaled her career high with 14 points in the first half, making three 3-pointers, while Swogger scored 10.
St. Francis led by 10 when Mastellone sold a ball fake, dribbled in and pulled up in traffic to nail the 10-footer while drawing the foul less than 3 minutes into the second quarter.
Even without Benzel, the Red Flash came out smoking from behind the arc, making four of six to go up 16-9 7 minutes into the contest. They led 20-16 after one.
St. Francis scored the first five points, Maxwell making a wide-open corner trey off Swogger’s drive preceding Dapaa’s bucket down low.
