LORETTO –The St. Francis women’s volleyball team was pegged seventh out of nine teams in the NEC preseason coaches’ poll.
Sacred Heart topped the poll with four first-place votes. Long Island, Central Connecticut State and Bryant followed the Pioneers in the poll.
The Red Flash return its top two outside hitters in sophomores Nicole Adams and Madi Tyus from the team that finished seventh in NEC play last season with a 4-10 record.
Tyus led SFU with 340 kills last year.
Adams will team with junior Daysha Shamlin to provide a formidable duo at the net. Adams ranked second on the team in blocks in 2018 with 56 while Shamlin was third with 47.
St. Francis opens its season on Aug. 30 at the Youngstown State Invitational.
