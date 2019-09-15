RICHMOND, Va. – The St. Francis women’s soccer team (1-5-1) struck first, but a barrage of Virginia Commonwealth (6-1-1) goals propelled the Rams to a 5-1 win over the Red Flash on Sunday.
Abigail Tarosky scored the match’s first goal off an Alyssa McGhee assist when Tarosky knocked in a rebound from McGhee’s shot in the 13th minute.
The lead for the Red Flash was short lived as VCU found an equalizer in the 19th minute and took a 2-1 lead with a score in the 21st minute.
The Rams extended their advantage with a goal in the 42nd minute to hold a 3-1 lead at halftime. VCU added scores in the 48th and 52nd minutes to produce the game’s final result.
