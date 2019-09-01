COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The St. Francis women’s soccer team (1-1-1) struggled to keep up with Colorado College (3-0) in a 4-0 defeat on Sunday at Washburn Field.
The Tigers scored 10 seconds into the game and didn’t slow down from there. Jacqui Hand scored her second goal of the afternoon in the 11th minute to give Colorado College a 2-0 lead.
Kiley Suter put the Tigers ahead 3-0 in the 49th minute, while Toni Tsamasfyros gave Colorado College a 4-0 advantage in the 56th minute.
St. Francis goalkeeper Julia Hernan recorded five saves. The Red Flash had only five shots, two of which were on goal.
