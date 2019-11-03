LORETTO – The St. Francis women’s team sent its seniors off in style with a 4-0 win over St. Francis Brooklyn on senior day Sunday at Stokes Soccerplex. Prior to the match, the Red Flash honored seniors Julia Hernan, Alyssa McGhee and Abigail Tarosky for outstanding St. Francis careers.
McGhee scored the game’s first goal off a Mariana Jaleca assist in the 11th minute. McGhee scored again just over a minute later from Jaleca to give St. Francis a 2-0 lead in the 12th minute. Tarosky connected on a penalty kick to give the Red Flash a 3-0 advantage in the 53rd minute. Camryn Tirado scored off a Jaleca assist in the 59th minute to produce the final score.
Hernan recorded her program-best 25th career clean sheet.
McGhee, a Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic graduate, moved into sole possession of second place with 85 career points and fourth place with 31 goals in St. Francis history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.