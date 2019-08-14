LORETTO – The St. Francis women’s soccer team will once again head into the fall with high expectations as it was picked second among 11 teams in the NEC preseason coaches poll.
St. Francis is fresh off three consecutive appearances in the NEC championship game and nine appearances in the NEC semifinals.
The Red Flash will look to avenge a loss in last year’s NEC final to the 2019 preseason favorite Central Connecticut State. CCSU garnered 9 of the 11 first-place votes while St. Francis and third-place Fairleigh Dickinson split the other two.
St. Francis returns eight starters and three second-team selections in seniors Alyssa McGhee and Julia Hernan and junior Aubrey Suydam.
St. Francis, under first-year coach Ellie Davis, opens the 2019 season on Aug. 22 at Loyola (Md.).
