LORETTO – The St. Francis University women’s basketball team got off to a rough start to the 2019-20 season.
The Red Flash had an even tougher finish.
After a great January run almost got St. Francis to .500, the Flash dropped six straight games at the end of the campaign, including Monday night’s season-ending 73-70 loss to visiting Sacred Heart in the Northeast Conference quarterfinals on Monday night at DeGol Arena.
St. Francis completed the year 11-19. The Red Flash, who never led, trailed by 14 early in the fourth period and still were down 10 before Jada Dapaa hit a 3-pointer with 4:43 left and Haley Thomas followed with a trey off the secondary break to restore life to the hosts’ chances.
The Flash even got to within two on a Karson Swogger 3 with 11.7 seconds left, but Sacred Heart (13-17) made 7-of-8 free throws in the last half-minute, and St. Francis’ last gasp to force overtime went for naught when Lili Benzel was run off the 3-point line and she was unable to draw contact or get the bucket with 3 seconds left.
“Obviously, this is a very disappointing loss for us. We always talk about taking care of business at home,” St. Francis coach Keila Whittington said. “It was important for us to come out and have a good start. With the hole that we dug in the first quarter, that made it tougher, but I thought we played hard the entire game.”
St. Francis was down 10 after one quarter and behind by as many as 16 in the second.
Benzel, the sophomore transfer from Shippensburg, made 5-of-10 3s to lead the Flash with a career-high 15 points.
Swogger checked in with 14 after being named third-team all-conference earlier in the day.
“I did whatever I could for my teammates and to win the game,” Benzel said. “I thought we played really hard. It just didn’t fall for our side.”
Jenna Matellone came off the bench to score 10 for the Flash, while Thomas recorded eight points and eight rebounds.
St. Francis had a chance to totally erase a double-figure first half deficit early in the second half, but the chance slipped away as it shot just 21.4 percent in the third quarter. Benzel’s 3-pointer 17 seconds into the second half cut what had been a 16-point deficit less than 7 minutes earlier down to four.
St. Francis, though, scored just three points over the next nearly 6 minutes.
When Swogger’s midcourt heave at the third quarter buzzer rimmed out, the Red Flash were facing a 55-42 deficit.
“I thought we were getting good shots. We were executing our plays well,” Swogger said. “They just weren’t falling for us.”
Adrianne Hagood and Sonia Smith scored 17 points each to pace Sacred Heart. The Pioneers shot 60 percent in the first quarter.
“Once we get into the rhythm of scoring, that produces our momentum,” Hagood said. “All that energy is collective.”
While St. Francis struggled down the stretch playing conference powers Robert Morris and Mount St. Mary’s twice each in the last three weeks, Sacred Heart came in on a four-game win streak that got the Pioneers the fifth seed.
Monday’s result avenged two regular season losses to the Red Flash.
“We had redemption on our mind,” said Pioneers coach Jessica Mannetti, whose team was knocked out of the NEC tournament by the Flash each of the last two years. “I was really proud of our team and how they started ready.”
Mastellone’s driving bank shot over Sacred Heart’s 6-foot-4 Madison Cheatham in the waning seconds of the second quarter got St. Francis to within seven points after a first half in which the Flash looked to be on the verge of being blown out of their own gym.
Sacred Heart led by 16 when Nikki Johnson got to the rim for a layup with 6:16 left in the half.
The Pioneers scored the first six points of the game from point-blank range and held a 12-5 lead when Olivia Dabney knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the 5:24 mark of the first quarter.
St. Francis cut it to 17-14 on two Sam Miller baskets, but Sacred Heart ended the quarter on a 7-0 run, punctuated by Jayla Davis’ transition 3 at the buzzer.
Eleven of the 13 players on the St. Francis roster are underclassmen. The Flash opened the season 2-9 against a brutal national schedule and will come back next year trying to build on an 8-3 stretch they had to start NEC play.
“Looking back at the season, there’s a lot of positives,” Benzel said. “It’s just regrouping and working out the little kinks we need to fix.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.