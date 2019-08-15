SYDNEY, Australia – The St. Francis women’s team played the final game of its Australia foreign tour on Thursday. The Red Flash had a well-balanced team effort, but were unable to overcome a second half surge by the Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence in a 78-59 defeat.
Phee Allen led St. Francis in scoring with nine points, while MaKenzie Pollard added eight points. Karson Swogger scored seven points for the Red Flash.
The team arrived in Sydney on Wednesday morning after a short flight from Melbourne. Saint Francis then had the afternoon to explore world famous Bondi Beach and walk along the rocks surrounding the ocean. The squad had free time to explore downtown Sydney before enjoying dinner at a waterfront restaurant along the Sydney Harbour.
On Thursday morning, the team went on a tour of the historic Sydney Opera House. The Red Flash also could view the Harbour Bridge from a distance, which is what SFU will be climbing on Friday. The bridge is 440 feet over the Harbour and will take approximately three hours to climb.
Saint Francis will then spend its last afternoon by taking the ferry over to relax on Manly Beach. The team will fly back home to America on Saturday.
