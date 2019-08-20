SOMERSET, N.J. – The St. Francis women’s cross country team received three first-place votes to finish second in the NEC preseason coaches’ poll.
St. Francis, who narrowly missed another NEC title in 2018 by finishing two points behind Central Connecticut State, trailed only CCSU in the 2019 preseason poll.
Juniors Hannah Jones (8th), Madison Wright (9th) and Catie Jaskowak (10th) return after landing on the all-NEC Team in 2018 thanks to their top-12 finishes in the conference championship meet.
SFU kicks off the season with its home meet, the Fr. Bede Invitational, on Aug. 30.
