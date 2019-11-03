LORETTO – Jess Kovatch might only be 5-foot-9, but it’s safe to say that the shoes she left for the St. Francis University women’s basketball team to fill when she graduated in the spring were much, much larger.
A two-time Northeast Conference Player of the Year, Kovatch departed as the program’s all-time leading scorer. Not only were her 21.7 points per game last season tops on the team by far, she took more shots than the next two players on the team combined and made more 3-pointers than the next three combined.
“I think my team understands and knows the kind of player that she was and what she did for St. Francis and for the NEC,” Red Flash coach Keila Whittington said. “But we want to be a different type of team.”
With no Kovatch to look to and Whittington taking over the reins of the program, it definitely will be a new look and a new approach – one centered on balance and defense – as the Red Flash endeavor to win their 13th conference title and earn their 13th NCAA Tournament berth this season.
Finally healthy, Bishop McCort Catholic product Haley Thomas is one of three returning starters looking to help the Flash get back to the top of the conference.
“I’m just going to play every game and do whatever role is needed, whether it’s rebounding or scoring or passing,” said Thomas, a 5-11 junior.
St. Francis opens the year on Tuesday at Virginia Tech.
A former Penn State assistant, Whittington comes to St. Francis after her second stint as an assistant at Marist. She took over in April from Susan Robinson Frucht, who filled in for the rest of the season after Joe Haigh went on a leave of absence early in the 2018-19 campaign and stepped down as coach in January.
“I made it clear and reiterated that I wanted this team to help me lay the foundation to begin a successful tenure,” Whittington said. “We have a strong group of three captains chosen by their teammates in Sam Sabino, Haley Thomas and Karson Swogger, and we have 10 other players who are yearning for playing time to make their mark.”
Thomas was second on the team in scoring last year at 9.5 points per game, while Swogger, a 5-9 junior guard, scored at a 9.3-points-per-game clip. A 5-9 senior guard, Sabino excelled as more of a defensive specialist, and that role might become more prominent under Whittington.
“We can be successful if we commit to the defensive end of the court,” Whittington said. “We have to be able to stop people.
“I know a lot of scores last year were in the 80s or the 90s.”
The Flash got a jump on adjusting to Whittington’s new system during a four-game tour of Australia in August.
Sophomore Phee Allen, who led St. Francis in scoring in two of those games and ranked eighth on the team in scoring last season, seems likely to join Swogger and Sabino as the starting guards. Sophomore Mackenzie Pollard, junior Jenna Mastellone, Shippensburg transfer Lili Benzel and senior Caitlin Carroll will vie with freshman Halie Murphy from Florida for minutes in the backcourt. Other than Swogger and Sabino, none of the returnees averaged better than 3.2 points last season.
The frontcourt also opens the year with a lot of uncertainty. While Kovatch’s graduation is the most notable, 2018-19 senior Courtney Zezza left Loretto as the school’s all-time leader in blocked shots. Another graduate, Aunesha Williams, started 10 games last year.
St. Francis did recruit some height with 6-4 Katie Dettwiler and 6-1 Sam Miller, but Whittington’s first edition of the Flash might play a lot more small-ball or positionless basketball. A combo guard at McCort, Thomas is expecting to fill a different role this winter.
“I started the season as a four, and now they’ve kind of moved me in to the three. I really play whatever position,” Thomas said with a laugh. “Three, four, five, whatever position they need me to play that day or during the game.”
Thomas came on last year to lead the team with 202 rebounds. Twelve of her 14 double-figure scoring performances came once the Red Flash entered NEC play.
Thomas’ first two seasons have been curtailed by injuries. For the first time since high school, she’s 100% physically.
“I was healthy for the latter part of (last) season,” Thomas said. “I’m excited for that. I think, if I can stay healthy, I’ll be able to play a role and to help the team.”
Sophomore Kayla Kovac is another player who fits Thomas’ mold, and 5-11 sophomore Jada Dupaa adds depth in the paint.
St. Francis was picked second to Robert Morris in the preseason coaches’ poll.
The Flash lost to the Colonials in last year’s NEC final.
“Having everybody on the court sharing the ball and being a threat is going to be very helpful for us,” Sabino said. “Hopefully we can bring the championship back this year.”
