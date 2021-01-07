LORETTO – The St. Francis University women’s basketball team is starting to give the impression that it might be capable of some special things.
Looking to run their winning streak to five and to move above .500 for the first time in Keila Whittington’s two seasons as coach, the Red Flash, down as many as 16, wouldn’t be denied in an amazing 76-72 NEC victory in the first game of a back-to-back against Long Island at DeGol Arena on Thursday night.
The Red Flash – now 5-4 overall and 3-0 in the conference – will try to get the sweep when the teams go at it again at 4 p.m. Friday.
Long Island, which swept SFU last season, was up as many as 14 in the fourth quarter and enjoyed a nine-point cushion until Karson Swogger made two fouls shots with 2:13 to play. St. Francis, though, finished the game on a 15-2 run.
“We’re a team made up of fighters, and we’re not ready to just give up if something doesn’t go our way,” St. Francis senior forward and Bishop McCort Catholic product Haley Thomas said. “We’re going to fight, and, if something doesn’t go our way, we’re going to fix it.”
Thomas paced St. Francis with a season-high 18 points despite being limited to 28 minutes because of foul issues. Swogger scored 17 and Lili Benzel 15. Sam Miller added 10 off the bench.
St. Francis led for 51 seconds of the first half and the final 35 seconds of the contest after Swogger’s free throws put them up 72-70.
“We talked about coming back and making that comeback from working harder on the defensive end. We challenged our players to take it one possession at a time,” Whittington said. “Hats off to our players for listening to the game plan, for being willing to fight after halftime and for coming away with the victory.
“There’s a lot of emotions because I’m just proud of our team. It’s the buy-in right now.”
The Red Flash trailed by 10 entering the fourth quarter. However, Benzel and Swogger teamed for 18 points over the final 9:35, and the hosts went 17-for-17 at the line in the fourth after not having even taken a foul shot in the first half.
Swogger (seven assists) and Thomas each made two free throws, then Benzel connected on a 3-pointer off Thomas’ assist to make it a two-point game with 1:44 left. Miller tied it at 70 on two more foul shots with 50 seconds to go after Swogger backed in, spun and hit her open under the bucket.
Swogger put the Red Flash up two after she was fouled on a defensive rebound with 35 seconds left.
“I said before the game, we don’t let people just come in on our home court,” Thomas said. “We have to defend it. We lost to them twice last year, and we had to play with a chip on our shoulder and play harder than they did. They played hard, and so did we. We just came out on top.”
St. Francis did it without reserve forward Jada Dapaa, who is leading the Flash in rebounding at 7.9 per game. Dapaa was injured late against Towson last month.
Long Island entered the contest 1-1, forgoing a nonconference schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sharks pushed the tempo, firing up 26 3-pointers and sometimes pressing fullcourt. They also scored three times off their own miss early in the fourth quarter to slow St. Francis’ comeback.
Brandy Thomas made 5 of 6 treys, finishing with 19 points before fouling out.
The Sharks went 7-for-16 from beyond the arc in the first half to surge to a 40-24 lead.
Haley Thomas netted eight points in the first half for St. Francis. No other Red Flash player scored more than four.
St. Francis scored just six points in the last six minutes of the first half; the Flash had several chances to get within five in the middle of the frame but made just three of their last 13 shots before the intermission.
Long Island made three 3-pointers in the last 48 seconds of the first quarter to push a one-point edge up to 21-14. Brandy Thomas’ trey less than a minute into the second expanded the Sharks’ advantage to 10.
