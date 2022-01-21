NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – The St. Francis women’s basketball team won its fourth straight game with a 69-59 victory at Central Connecticut State on Friday night.
St. Francis guard Lili Benzel finished with a career-high 25 points. She was 9-for-14 from the field and 4 of 8 from 3-point territory.
St. Francis' Jada Dapaa grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds and dished out a career-high nine assists. Jenna Mastellone scored 19 points.
Central Connecticut State’s Ashley Berube and Forever Toppin scored a team-high 15 points.
St. Francis picked up a 22-14 scoring advantage in the second quarter to lead at halftime.
