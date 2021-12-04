LORETTO – When Jenna Mastellone returned for a fifth season with the St. Francis University women’s basketball team, she probably didn’t envision this: An 0-6 start with five losses by 20 points or more and an average of almost 25 turnovers per contest.
The Red Flash entered their home game with La Salle coming off defeats at Coppin State and Bucknell by a combined 67 points.
“It’s more adversity,” Mastellone said. "We’re definitely a different team from (last year’s Northeast Conference semifinalist), so we’re still trying to figure out where the points are going to come from and who’s going to do what within our offense. We’re trying to figure that out still.
“It’s definitely disappointing when the outcome isn’t what we wanted.”
Turnovers continued to beguile the Flash on Saturday as they dropped their seventh straight to begin the season – they committed 27 – but SFU showed a lot of signs of progress in its 64-59 setback to La Salle at DeGol Arena.
“It’s about rebounding, it’s about the defensive intensity and it’s about working together,” St. Francis coach Keila Whittington said. “At some point we’re going to be in one of these postgame press conferences and we’re going to be all smiles because we’re going to know we did everything we were supposed to do and we’ll have the win.
“This is our first 40-minute game of the year.”
Mastellone and Lili Benzel combined to go 9-for-15 from beyond the arc, scoring a career-high 17 and 12 points, respectively, while Jada Dapaa collected a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds. Sophomore point guard Diajha Allen might have turned in her best floor game of the year with seven assists.
St. Francis held the lead for 16 minutes, pulling ahead by as many as 10, while limiting now 5-3 La Salle to 29.2% shooting, out-rebounded the Explorers 48-31 and assisting on 19 of 22 field goals.
“I definitely think we’re moving in the right direction,” said Benzel, who put an 0-for-9 shooting night against Bucknell in the rear-view mirror by going 4-of-9 versus La Salle. “We’re just trying to find our roles and our shots within the offense and trying to play as a team.”
Mastellone also grabbed seven rebounds and dealt three assists. The 5-foot-10 wing from New York City came up one point shy of equaling the best scoring game of her career with 15 points in the Bucknell loss.
“Just staying confident and understanding the shots within the offense has helped me,” Mastellone said. “There are positives in our games whether we win or we don’t win. I definitely think we’re getting better in certain aspects. It’s just staying positive and knowi,ng there are going to be more opportunities the more games that we play.”
Mastellone was the lone Flash senior from last season who decided to return to school as allowed by the NCAA because of COVID, while Haley Thomas and Karson Swogger graduated and went into their post-college pursuits.
There still is the lingering issue of the turnovers and how the Flash are going to get them to a respectable number: La Salle had 21 steals, took 11 more field goal attempts and got to the foul line 13 more times – scoring 12 more points – to help the Explorers pull it out.
“We need our point guards to continue to get minutes, to understand what we’re trying to do, how to get the ball to people,” Whittington said, "understanding if that person is denied, what is the other option?"
St. Francis only trailed by three after an Aaliyah Moore free throw with 13 seconds left. The Flash were within two twice in the last 31 seconds, once on a pair of Dapaa free throws after a steal and later on a Dapaa layup off a Mastellone feed.
La Salle had its largest lead of nine with 7:41 left.
The Red Flash led 25-15 midway through the second quarter, getting two 3-pointers from Mastellone sandwiched around one from Benzel before Moore and Dapaa converted layups.
La Salle, though, went on a 7-0 run over the last 2:22 of the half.
St. Francis led by as many as four in the opening quarter before Claire Jacobs’ 3 gave the Explorers an 11-10 lead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.