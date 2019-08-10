MELBOURNE, Australia – The St. Francis women’s basketball team took on the Southern Peninsula Sharks in the first game of its foreign tour in Australia on Saturday.
St. Francis got off to a hot start, but the Sharks came alive in the second half to pull out an 87-68 victory over the Red Flash.
SFU was led by Haley Thomas (Bishop McCort) with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Karson Swogger added 11 points and five boards.
SFU freshmen Sam Miller and Katie Dettwiller made impressive debuts in their first game action for the Red Flash as Miller recorded 11 points and six rebounds, while Dettwiller had 10 points.
St. Francis stormed out of the gates to take a 12-5 lead in the first five minutes of play before holding a 20-14 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Southern Peninsula gained a 30-29 lead toward the midpoint of the second period, but the Red Flash responded to go ahead 41-37 at halftime. The Sharks came out strong in the third quarter, using a 14-6 run to take a 51-47 lead five minutes into the frame.
The teams went back-and-forth for the rest of the period as Southern Peninsula led 64-61 at the end of the third stanza.
St. Francis was unable to overcome the deficit in the fourth quarter as the Sharks held a 75-66 advantage halfway through the final period and closed the game on a 12-2 run.
St. Francis will look to bounce back in its next contest against the Ringwood Hawks on Monday in Melbourne.
