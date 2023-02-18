LORETTO, Pa. – There’s no truth to the rumor that Sam Miller arrived at St. Francis University because it was the one place she wouldn’t be the shortest person in the house.
She actually picked St. Francis for its marine biology program.
“I was lucky enough to find a place that felt at home that had my major,” said the 5-foot-11 Miller, technically an aquarium and zoo science major. “I just felt at home on the campus.”
The only senior on the Red Flash, Miller was honored before her last game at DeGol Arena. Then the St. Francis post player responded with one of her better all-around games as her team held off Long Island’s late charge for a 61-58 Northeast Conference triumph that finished a sweep of the team’s mini two-game homestand.
Against the fittingly-for-the-occasion-named Sharks, Miller wound up with nine points: a career-high five assists and two steals as the Red Flash improved to 6-8 in the NEC with two regular season games left and 7-19 overall. Red Flash freshman swing player Semaya Turner came off the bench to score her career high for the third straight game with 20 points while pulling down a career-high 15 rebounds. Junior forward Aaliyah Moore also registered a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds and junior point guard Filippa Goula scored 10.
“That was a team win. I’m just so proud and happy for everyone,” Miller said.
“I think Sam had a lot of fun this week and so did our team celebrating her. I think we had a little extra chip on our shoulder today to play for Sam and come out with a win,” Moore said.
An entire section of the stands behind the Red Flash bench was filled by fans wearing long-sleeved black shirts emblazoned with “Samsquatch” in light blue – it’s the nickname her younger and taller brother Seth gave her many years ago. Miller said it was a surprise; most of the people in the large contingent were relatives and a few friends and former teammates from the Dallastown/Red Lion area.
They got to see St. Francis fight back from eight points down in the middle of the second quarter to go up by 14 early in the fourth. The Sharks (5-21, 3-11 NEC) didn’t pack it in though and even had a 3-point shot for the lead by Mariah Elohim with 10 seconds left, but the jumper was short, Turner rebounded and then made 3-of-4 at the line the rest of the way to ice it and finish off her strong individual performance.
“With the confidence I have in myself, my teammates and my coaches, I feel like I’ve grown into my own,” Turner said. “We had to get stops (in the second half). A couple of (their) girls got hot and we got into the locker room and were like ‘We’ve got to shut them down.’ We had to lock in on that and get a win for Sam.”
Turner scored eight in the pivotal third quarter and also passed out of the post to a wide-open Maria McConnell after an offensive rebound for a 3-pointer that put the Flash up five. The difference reached 10 when Miller found Goula in the corner after an inbound pass for another trey.
That was the only bucket the 5-11 sophomore Blacklick Valley product had, but her impact was huge. The Red Flash outpointed the Sharks by 15 over the 6:41 when she was on the court.
“I’ve grown so much composure-wise (over the last year). As you grow, you kind of calm down,” said McConnell, who scored a career-high 12 in St. Francis’ 62-51 win at Long Island on Jan. 14. “My focus is just to do anything I can for the team, whether that be rebounding, making shots or the bench energy.”
St. Francis went on an 8-0 run to end the first half, tying the contest at 24 when Destini Ward got a steal and dished to Semaya Turner for a layup with 43 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
“We’re excited closing out the regular season at home on two wins,” St. Francis coach Keila Whittington said. “I’m happy and proud of the team for staying locked in and finishing with the win.”
Long Island carried a 15-10 lead into the second quarter, but Miller kept the Flash afloat in the rough early seas. She passed to Moore under the basket from the opposite wing for the Red Flash’s first points, stole a Shark rebound and went glass for her first bucket and then gathering a loose ball and swishing a 12-footer just ahead of the shot clock.
Perhaps it was just the student of sea life’s way of channeling her favorite marine mammal – the sea otter – for her DeGol Arena swan song.
“They’re really cute and they can float really well,” Miller said, “but they can get a little feisty, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.