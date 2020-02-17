LORETTO – The road to a Northeast Conference women’s basketball championship this year – and probably next year – goes through Robert Morris.
St. Francis might have the GPS locked and loaded to make the trip.
The defending conference champion Colonials are undefeated in the NEC this year and have been destroying opponents over the last couple of weeks. The Red Flash, however, played even with them early and only trailed by six in the fourth quarter before succumbing, 66-57, on Monday night at DeGol Arena.
St. Francis slipped to 11-15 overall and 9-6 in the NEC. Robert Morris improved to 14-0 in-conference; the Colonials are 19-6 overall.
The youthful Red Flash, who only have two seniors on the roster with just one playing in Keila Whittington’s primary rotation, might have come of age in this defeat. Karson Swogger led St. Francis with 13 points, while Phee Allen netted nine, and Lili Benzel and Jenna Mastellone scored eight apiece.
Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Haley Thomas grabbed 13 rebounds, one away from tying a career-high.
“We learned we can fight, especially with the top team in the NEC,” Swogger said. “They probably thought they could come out (and dominate us) like any other team. I think we really showed heart.”
How dominant has Robert Morris been?
In its 10 games before coming to Loretto, its average margin of victory was 25.6 points. The Colonials hadn’t allowed 40 points in four games and the most they’d surrendered this month was 42.
And the Colonials’ only senior is imposing 6-foot-2 center Nneka Ezeigbo.
St. Francis, however, only trailed by six after a pair of Karson Swogger foul shots with 1:18 left and was within 10 most of the fourth quarter. Swogger had a deep 3-pointer that could have gotten it down to four with 16 seconds to go, but the shot clipped the front iron and bounced away.
“This game gave us a lot of confidence,” Thomas said. “We can use this game as a lever. Like, ‘Let’s play like this all the time.’ That’s what we talked about in the locker room. We played like this against Robert Morris. Let’s take that energy into the next game.”
The Red Flash showed no back-down, even jumping out to a 7-0 lead when they led the Colonials in every statistical category, including floor burns.
“Last year, we went 0-3 (against Robert Morris), so I came in with a chip on my shoulder,” said Allen, who scored five points in the first 2:16.
Making St. Francis’ performance all the more impressive is that the Flash were coming off a road trip in which they dropped two of three.
“It’s a nine-point (game) against the No. 1 team in the conference that has been crushing people,” said Whittington, especially happy that her Red Flash outrebounded the taller Colonials 43-32. “We’ve got to take this same kind of energy and effort against everybody.”
Robert Morris coach Charlie Buscaglia was forced to call a timeout just 2:17 into the game after Allen’s 8-foot pull-up gave the Red Flash a 7-0 lead.
Robert Morris, though, picked it up on the defensive end, forcing three turnovers to begin chipping away. Natalie Villaflor canned a 3-pointer to give the Colonials a 13-10 lead at the end of one.
The Flash’s difficulties continued into the second quarter. The hosts went a stretch of 6 minutes, 52 seconds without scoring and even had consecutive possessions end in shot clock violations. Robert Morris equaled its largest lead of the night of 11 when Bella Posset Euro-stepped her way for two with 1.1 seconds left.
St. Francis only took 17 shots in the first half. The Flash committed 17 turnovers.
The Colonials made their first three shots of the second half to open the lead up to 17 with just 1:09 expired in the third quarter. Benzel, though, converted a sling-shot 3-pointer, and, when Mastellone went two-for-two at the line with 1.7 seconds left, the difference was only 10.
Eziegbo topped the Colonials with 16 points and eight rebounds.
