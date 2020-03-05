MOON TOWNSHIP – The St. Francis women made just 18% of their shots from the floor as the Red Flash suffered a 62-29 loss to Robert Morris on Thursday in the regular-season finale. No. 4 seed St. Francis will host No. 5 seed Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. Monday in the Northeast Conference quarterfinals.
St. Francis could only muster 16 combined points from the second quarter on. Sam Miller led the Red Flash (11-18, 9-9 NEC) with seven points. Jada Dapaa added five points and a team-high nine rebounds.
Honoka Ikematsu led all scorers with 17 points for Robert Morris (22-7, 17-1). Nneka Ezeigbo (11 points and 11 rebounds) and Irekpikan Ozzy-Momodu (11 points and 12 rebounds) both posted double-doubles. Robert Morris led 17-13 after the first frame and outscored St. Francis 45-16 over the final three quarters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.