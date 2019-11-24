TAMPA, Fla. – The St. Francis women struggled offensively as the Red Flash fell to No. 22 South Florida (5-1) 62-23 on Sunday at the Yuengling Center. Junior Karson Swogger paced St. Francis (1-5) with 10 points and four rebounds.
South Florida held a 16-11 lead after the first when Swogger and Jenna Mastellone each hit late 3-pointers. The Bulls finished the game with a 46-12 advantage.
Shae Leverett provided 12 points and 13 rebounds for South Florida. Elena Tsineke led the Bulls with 13 points and Tamara Henshaw had 10.
The Red Flash shot 13.5%, missed 24 straight shots and did not score a field goal in the second and third quarters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.