BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The St. Francis women (8-12, 6-3 NEC) was unable to slow down hot-shooting Long Island (4-15, 3-5 NEC) as the Red Flash fell to the Sharks 71-53 on Monday at the Steinberg Center.
Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Haley Thomas paced St. Francis with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Long Island jumped out to a fast start to take a 12-5 lead midway through the first quarter. The Sharks led 21-16 after the first.
A Thomas trifecta with 39 seconds left narrowed the Sharks’ lead to 35-30 at halftime.
Long Island continued the fast pace in the second half, using a 9-2 run to extend the margin to 44-32.
St. Francis trailed 51-41 after three frames. The Red Flash responded with a 7-0 spurt to pull within 56-48, but Long Island ended the game with a 9-0 surge.
