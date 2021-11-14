KENT, Ohio – The Kent State women's basketball team separated from St. Francis in a pivotal second quarter on Sunday. The Golden Flashes broke open a five-point game after the first quarter and rolled to a 71-45 victory on Sunday afternoon.
Guard Katie Shumate scored a game-high 21 points on 9 of 13 shooting, including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc, for Kent State (2-0). Nila Blackford added 12 points.
Kent State finished with a 38-24 points in the paint advantage. The hosts outscored St. Francis (2-0) 17-9 in the second quarter and led 35-22 at halftime. The Red Flash were held to 23 points in the second half.
Jada Dapaa pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds, four offensive, for St. Francis. Jordan McLemore came off the bench and tallied a team-high seven points in 24 minutes. Lili Benzel, Dapaa and Sam Miller all scored six points.
Shumate hit a 3-point shot at the first-quarter buzzer that gave the Golden Flashes an 18-13 lead. After the Red Flash trailed 20-13 early in the second quarter, Miller and Dapaa hit back-to-back layups by cut the deficit to 20-17.
Kent State responded with 10-straight points that led to a 30-17 advantage, seven of the points from Shumate. The Golden Flashes stretched the lead to 35-22 at halftime and led by 14 or more points the entire second half.
Dapaa needed just over two and a half quarters to reach double-digit rebounds, as she grabbed her 10th with 3:27 remaining in the third quarter.
The Red Flash face a quick turnaround when they travel to West Virginia at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.