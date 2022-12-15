YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The St. Francis University women's basketball team dropped its Friday matchup at Youngstown State 81-41 to fall to 0-10 on the season.
St. Francis freshman guard Destini Ward scored a career-high 15 points on 5 of 8 shooting from the field. Freshman guard Semaya Turner scored a career-high nine points. Junior forward Aaliyah Moore finished with seven rebounds, while Filippa Goula and Layla Laws added two assists each.
Youngstown State's Malia Magestro finished with a game-high 17 points. The Penguins (7-3) received 13 points each from Dena Jarrells and Lilly Ritz.
Youngstown State took a 7-0 lead in the first two minutes of the game before Moore scored the first St. Francis basket with 6:50 remaining in the quarter. The Penguins followed with a 10-2 run and opened a 17-4 lead in the first eight minutes. With a 25-9 advantage after the first quarter, Youngstown State outscored St. Francis 24-4 in the second and led 49-13 at halftime.
In the second half, Youngstown State led by as many as 44 points, 76-32, with five minutes remaining in the game. The Penguins outscored the Red Flash 32-28 in the second half to seal their 81-41 victory.
Ward's career-high 15 points is tied for second-most by a Red Flash player this season. Layla Laws scored 19 and 15 points in a single game this season. It is the most points scored by a St. Francis freshman since Katie Dettwiller scored 17 points against St. Francis Brooklyn on Jan. 25, 2020.
The Red Flash turned the ball over 20 times as Youngstown State capitalized with 25 points scored off its opponents' miscues.
St. Francis freshman Katie Ambrose saw her first game action of the season and recorded one rebound and one assist.
St. Francis heads to the Tulane Holiday Tournament in New Orleans. The Red Flash are set to face Tulane at 1 p.m. Tuesday. St. Francis will face wither Virginia Commonwealth or Tennessee Tech on Wednesday based on Tuesday's results.
