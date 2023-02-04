LORETTO – Living on the edge the last couple of weeks came back to bite the St. Francis women’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon at DeGol Arena.
Trying to rally from a double-digit deficit entering the fourth quarter, the Red Flash came within an eyelash of a third-straight cardiac win but were unable to convert a couple of opportunities at the very end and dropped a gut-wrenching 67-65 decision to visiting Merrimack in Northeast Conference play.
The teams entered the game tied for fifth place in the NEC standings at 4-5.
The Red Flash dropped to 5-17 overall.
“Obviously, it’s disappointing,” said Red Flash freshman guard Destini Ward, who scored 15 points and had a career-high 12 rebounds before fouling out with 1:28 left. “It’s just thinking about the small things I could have done that added up in the end.”
St. Francis junior point guard Filippa Goula scored a career-high 15 points and tied her career high in assists with six in the loss. Senior post Sam Miller, junior forward Aaliyah Moore and freshman wing Semaya Turner each finished with eight points.
Freshman big Jade Campbell, getting extended run because of the absence of sixth player Layla Laws and foul trouble to Moore, also set a new career rebounding high with 11.
St. Francis outrebounded the Warriors 45-27 but weren’t able to overcome Merrimack’s 12-4 edge in 3-pointers and the 18 turnovers it committed.
“It’s a tough loss. We’re learning from the mistakes. We’re trying to figure it out and fix the small things,” said Goula, who hit the winning shots in St. Francis' last two games against Central Connecticut and Stonehill.
“We did all the things we talked about in practice we needed to do. We needed to rebound. We needed to get to the foul line. We needed to get shots off. We needed to share the ball,” St. Francis coach Keila Whittington said. “Even with the number of 3s that they hit, you get a bucket at the end of the game, you score and you’re up. Just frustrating.”
St. Francis was down two with time winding down in the fourth quarter. As designed during a timeout, Goula got the ball to Miller in the mid-post for a good look from about eight feet out, only to have the shot rim out. Moore got the offensive rebound on the baseline about three feet away, but her rushed, contested shot to tie was off the mark as well.
The Red Flash also had a chance to go ahead after forcing a shot-clock violation about 35 seconds earlier. However, Turner came up empty on a runner.
St. Francis’ rally began in earnest with 7:19 left when Miller drew a charge on Merrimack’s Amaya Staton, who also got a technical foul on the play. Goula made both technical foul shots and then Miller scored on a hook shot to make it a four-point game.
St. Francis, though, never was able to draw even or take the lead.
Laws, the team’s third-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder has been playing through an injury. Whittington said she just determined earlier in the day that she wasn’t able to go.
“That’s another weapon,” Whittington said. “However, even without her, you look at this stat sheet, we did what we needed to do to win the basketball game.”
Down four at the half, Merrimack was 7-for-10 from behind the arc in the third quarter to forge ahead by 10. St. Francis held the Warriors to 35.1% shooting but the visitors shot 54.5% from 3.
The Red Flash used a 24-1 run and took a 34-30 lead into the locker room when Goula two-handed a 70-foot pass right on the money to Campbell with just 1.6 seconds on the clock. The Red Flash did much of the damage with Moore on the bench after she got whistled for two quick fouls.
Ward was the big standout for St. Francis over the first two quarters, registering nine points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal.
St. Francis found itself down by as many as 12 in the first quarter before Moore’s first 3-pointer of the season was followed by a trey from the opposite side of the floor by Adison Novosel to cut the difference to 20-14 after 10 minutes.
Ward then opened the second frame with a 3 from the top that sliced the margin to three.
Turner tied it at 21 at the 7:22 mark of the second quarter on a pair of foul shots and took the lead 36 seconds later when Julianna Gibson made the back end of a two-shot foul.
St. Francis continued to play lockdown defense and the lead ballooned to nine when Ward powered to the hoop in transition for a field goal at the 3:54 mark, forcing Merrimack to burn a timeout.
Goula, though, hit a jumper up against the shot clock on the Red Flash’s next possession to give St. Francis its biggest lead at 32-21.
“We had the right energy, the right aggression. I think if we continue to build on that and learn from that, next week, we’ll be able to get two more wins,” Ward said.
