PITTSBURGH – The St. Francis women (2-7) came up just short in a 72-69 overtime loss to Duquesne (9-2) on Sunday at La Roche University. Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Haley Thomas paced the Red Flash with 14 points, while Karson Swogger joined her in double figures with 13 points.
A Duquesne 9-0 run helped erase a St. Francis 11-point lead with under nine minutes left in regulation. Trailing by three, Duquesne was then fouled on a three-point attempt with 17 seconds remaining and converted all three from the line to tie the game at 62. Swogger’s contested jumper in the final seconds was off the mark to force overtime.
Thomas was fouled on a drive to the basket and converted on 1 of 2 free throws to pull within 70-69 with 12 seconds to go. Following an intentional foul, Duquesne knocked down both free throws to extend the lead to 72-69 with 10 ticks on the clock.
St. Francis was unable to get a shot up in the final seconds.
