STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Three Wagner players finished in double figures to lift the Seahawks over the St. Francis women with a 65-56 victory in Wednesday’s Northeast Conference opener.
Alex Cowan led Wagner (8-3, 1-0 NEC) with 17 points. Emilija Krista Grava added 16 points, and Zhaneia Thybulle provided 15 points and six assists.
Wagner led 23-19 after the first quarter. The Seahawks outscored St. Francis (0-12, 0-1 NEC) 30-21 over the middle frames.
St. Francis finished the fourth quarter with a 16-12 edge.
Kaitlyn Maxwell scored a game-high 19 points for St. Francis. Jordan McLemore provided a season-high 14 points and three assists. Jada Dapaa grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds.
