JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – The St. Francis women’s basketball team capped off its nonconference schedule with a 60-43 loss at Jacksonville State on Tuesday afternoon.
St. Francis (0-11) guard Jenna Mastellone finished with a game-high 16 points, one shy of her career high. Jada Dapaa grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. It was her seventh double-digit rebound game this season and fifth in the past six games. She also tied her career high with four assists and tied her season high with two steals.
The Jacksonville State (8-3) attack was led by 12 points from Kiana Johnson and 11 from Kaiya Burnell. Madison McCoy made a game-high three steals.
Jacksonville State led 18-6 after the first quarter.
The Red Flash started the game fast, with the only four points scored in the first 2:30 of play after converted field goals from Dapaa and Sam Miller. The Gamecocks responded with an 18-2 run over the final 7:30 of the first quarter.
After the strong run by Jacksonville State, St. Francis was only within single digits one time for the remainder of the game when the lead was cut to 36-28 with 2:42 remaining in the third quarter.
After they were unable to chase down the first-quarter run by the Gamecocks, the Red Flash trailed by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Jacksonville State's 60 points were the fewest allowed by St. Francis on the road this season.
St. Francis guard Lili Benzel went 3 of 5 (60%) from three-point territory, her highest single-game percentage from 3 this season.
With seven double-digit rebound games this season, Dapaa already has more this season than any other in her career (six in 2020-21 and five in 2019-20).
The Red Flash have an eight-day break before opening conference play at Wagner on Dec. 29.
