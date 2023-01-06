NORTH EASTON, Mass. – Filippa Goula and Layla Laws each supplied 13 points as the St. Francis women won their first Northeast Conference game of the season with a 56-52 triumph at Stonehill.
Sam Miller chipped in 12 points, and Aaliyah Moore provided 13 rebounds and seven points for St. Francis (2-12, 1-1 NEC).
Emily Bramanti led Stonehill (5-10, 1-1) with a game-high 17 points. Mia Kelly snared 12 boards, and Sophie Glidden added 10 rebounds.
St. Francis outscored Stonehill 29-22 over the two middle quarters. The Red Flash led 33-29 at halftime and used a 13-9 advantage in the third quarter to gain separation.
St. Francis freshman Destini Ward provided eight points.
Stonehill went 1-for-14 from beyond the arc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.