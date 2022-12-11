LORETTO – When Aaliyah Moore ran down Filippa Goula’s missed 3-pointer in the corner, drove and sliced past a defender for a bucket and a three-point lead in the third quarter, it really was beginning to look like St. Francis’ pre-New Year’s suffering might be at and end.
Instead, it turned into just the latest episode of St. Francis’ agony.
A gush of turnovers in the last 15 minutes spoiled a very good defensive effort for the Red Flash, who came up short 66-57 women’s basketball action on Sunday afternoon at DeGol Arena for their 22nd straight loss in games played in November and December.
St. Francis will travel to Youngstown State 0-9 before heading to New Orleans for holiday tournament play.
Moore fronted the Red Flash with a double-double of 14 points and a new career-high 15 rebounds. Sam Miller scored in double figures for the second game in a row with 12, while Layla Laws and freshman reserve Semaya Turner chipped in with eight points apiece.
“Piece by piece, we’re showing how good it can be,” Moore said, “if we can just put it together in one 40-minute game.”
What will make this a hard one to digest is that St. Francis held Coppin State (3-8) to 32.2% shooting and outrebounded the visitors by a whopping 49-32. The Red Flash also did a great job of keeping the free-throw-happy Eagles – who came in averaging more than 18 attempts per game at the stripe – off the foul line for most of the afternoon, limiting them to just eight in the first 25 minutes.
The Red Flash, though, finished the game with 27 turnovers, 13 of which came in the last quarter and a half. St. Francis only had 14 turnovers when Goula found Adison Novosel for a 3-pointer that gave their team a 36-33 lead at the 6:24 mark of the third quarter.
“I think, for the most part, it was (our best defensive performance),” said Novosel, who came up with a team-high three steals and tied for the team lead in plus-minus rating at minus-2 in almost 26 minutes of action. “It’s just building, every single game. I think we have been getting better. We just need to finally put it all together to get that first win.”
It looked like St. Francis might mount an end-of-game rally when Destini Ward’s turnaround jumper with 3:11 remaining got the Red Flash within three at 56-53. Jewel Watkins, though, replied with a corner trey for Coppin State to push the Eagles’ advantage back to a half-dozen.
It never was a one-possession differential after that.
“When you see we had 57 (shot attempts). They had 59. We outrebounded them 49-32. We got to the line. The score by quarters, how close they are. We had more points in the paint. We had more second-chance points. We have more bench points. I’m going to say (usually) you win,” St. Francis coach Keila Whittington said. “This is definitely a hard one, because we were there. We were in the lead.”
The Red Flash were up 41-38 when Turner got a loose-ball offensive rebound and scored with 3:03 left in the third. St. Francis’ struggles with the Eagles’ half-court trap with point guard Goula on the bench with three fouls, though, enabled the guests to end the frame on an 8-2 spurt.
That became part of a 15-4 run extending into the fourth, giving Coppin State the largest margin either team enjoyed to that point – eight – with seven minutes to play.
St. Francis went on a 6-0 run at the end of the second quarter to knot the game at 29 heading into the half. Goula’s baseline fadeaway on the Flash’s last possession of the half kissed the backboard and went in to tie it, then Moore blocked and grabbed a 3-point attempt by Coppin State’s Alexandria Hamilton as time expired.
St. Francis started fast and had an 8-4 lead when Laws made a couple of foul shots at 7:41 of the first quarter. The Red Flash, though, missed their next eight shots, opening the door for the Eagles to go on a 10-point run over the next five minutes before Semaya finished consecutive possessions with a transition 3 and a fast-break layup that had St. Francis within 14-13 heading into the second period.
“It’s the little things,” Miller said. “There’s nothing, I think, big that we’re missing. Game by game, it’s the little mistakes that we make or the little mental lapses that we have. It’s frustrating, but I can see the improvement. I can see how close we are.”
