NEW YORK – Aaliyah Moore scored a career-high 18 points, which also tied a game high, and added eight rebounds, but St. Francis fell 62-54 to host St. Francis-Brooklyn on Saturday.
Semaya Turner scored 11 points with five rebounds for the Red Flash, while teammate Layla Laws had 10 points and five rebounds
The Terriers’ Alyssa Fisher scored a team-high 18 points, and added five rebounds.
St. Francis jumped out to a five-point lead early before St. Francis-Brooklyn took a 9-7 lead with under five minutes in the first. St. Francis went on an 8-1 run in the final half of the first quarter and held a 15-10 lead. In the second, Saint Francis led the entire quarter before the Terriers took a 25-24 lead right before halftime. Destini Ward tied the game at 25 before the half expired.
In the third, St. Francis-Brooklyn jumped out to a 31-27 lead before St. Francis regained the lead 33-31 behind six points from Laws. Both teams traded 7-0 runs before St. Francis scored the final four points of the quarter and took a 44-40 lead. The Terriers started the final frame with a 10-2 run and took a 50-46 lead with under six minutes remaining in the game. St. Francis was able to pull within one, 50-49, before St. Francis-Brooklyn ended the game on a 12-5 run to seal its victory.
