NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – The St. Francis women secured a berth in the Northeast Conference Tournament as the Red Flash conquered Central Connecticut State 80-67 on Thursday.
St. Francis (13-8, 11-4 Northeast Conference) gained separation with a 21-12 advantage in the second quarter. CCSU (4-13, 4-13) closed within three early in the fourth quarter, but St. Francis answered with a 10-1 run to pull away.
St. Francis senior guard Karson Swogger tallied a game-high 20 points on an efficient 7-for-11 from the field. Lili Benzel, Jada Dapaa (eight rebounds) and Jenna Mastellone each finished with 12 points. Freshman Kaitlyn Maxwell went 3-for-3 from beyond the arc for 11 points.
Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Haley Thomas dished out a game-high five assists.
“I think this is probably one of our more impressive wins of the year where we really played together, we shared the ball, we executed,” St. Francis coach Keila Whittington said.
St. Francis scored its season-high 80 points on its best shooting performance of the season (31-for-59, 52.5%).
Belle Lanpher led CCSU with 15 points. Danielle Delano and Jamie Napoleon added 11 points each, and Ashley Forker netted 10 points.
The conference tournament begins Wednesday. St. Francis’ seed is still undetermined.
