NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – St. Francis' drive for the coveted triple crown reached its destination on Sunday at the 2023 Northeast Conference (NEC) outdoor women's track and field championships.
The Red Flash racked up 105 points on Sunday's final day to edge runner-up Central Connecticut State (137) and claim the league title for the third time in as many seasons with 147 total points.
Twenty of St. Francis' points came courtesy of NEC most valuable performer (MVP) Madeline Murphy. After winning the long jump (5.99 meters) on Saturday, the Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate made it a sweep in the horizontal jumps on Sunday after she struck gold in the triple jump in record-breaking fashion. Her leap of 12.69 meters shattered the previous conference-best mark, which was set in 1996.
Murphy was also pegged as the most outstanding field performer (jumps) of the meet.
Cambria Heights graduate Olivia Conrad took the gold in the javelin, throwing a career-best 42.7.
Bishop Carroll Catholic product Caroline Ratchford had a season-best clearance of 1.64 in the high jump to take the event victory. Richland graduate Tierney Beebout placed third in the event with a clearance of 1.58.
Merrimack, which held a three-point lead over St. Francis after the first day of the championships, finished in third place with 118 points.
St. Francis senior Gabrielle Stanavich broke the 100 hurdles program record in the preliminary round on Saturday. Stanavich posted a time of 14.29, improving her previous school record by .02 seconds. The senior placed second in the event in the finals.
Stanavich won the 400 hurdles with a career-best time of 1:02.07. The New York native compiled 19.25 points for the team.
The Red Flash men won four events and recorded 26 top performances to take third in North Andover.
The 400 relay team of Bryce Baker, Ardonntrell Williams, Julian Saunders and David Niang won the event with a time of 40.97. Williams also won the 110 hurdles with a time of 13.83. Niang finished in third with a time of 14.10.
Rounding out the victors for the Red Flash men was Somerset graduate Nickolas Hyde, who defended his shot put title for the third consecutive year with a toss of 17.38. Somerset product Dustin Hyde took third with a mark of 16.37.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.