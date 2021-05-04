SMITHFIELD, R.I. – The St. Francis women’s track and field team won their first Northeast Conference outdoor championship since 2005 with a dominant second day at the NEC meet, recording one of the highest winning point totals in championship history on Sunday.
The Red Flash took their third all-time league outdoor crown with a 195-point showing – the fourth highest total in the NEC championship since the women’s conference meet began in 1991. St. Francis closed the meet with an 82-point advantage over Mount St. Mary’s.
Junior Mylan Crews was selected as meet MVP and Most Outstanding Performer in sprints. Crews factored into three golds.
She teamed up with junior Jalurah Moore, freshman Maria Ferraro, and sophomore Aaliyah Vandergrift to take the 400-meter relay title in 46.46 before winning the 100 (11.81) and 200 (24.32).
Sophomore Olivia Conrad, a Cambria Heights graduate, placed third in the javelin with a mark of 41.07 meters (134 feet-9 inches), good for sixth on the program’s all-time list.
Sophomore Madeline Murphy, a Bishop Carroll Catholic product, placed second in the triple jump at a program-record 12.11m (39-8.75), surpassing Nicole Armfield’s mark from 2004. Murphy finished fourth in long jump.
Sophomore Caroline Ratchford, a Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate, tied for second in the high jump.
The St. Francis men’s team finished fourth in the 10-team field. Wagner prevailed with 165 points.
Sophomore Nickolas Hyde, a Somerset graduate, was named Most Outstanding Performer in throws and Most Outstanding Rookie. Hyde completed his conference meet with 21 points, adding a third-place result in the discus at 49.66 meters (162-11). Hyde won the shot put and finished fourth in the hammer on Saturday.
