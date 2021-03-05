NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – The St. Francis women wrapped up the regular season with a 69-62 victory over Central Connecticut State on Friday.
St. Francis (14-8, 12-4 Northeast Conference) received double-digit scoring games from Lili Benzel (18), Karson Swogger (18), Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Haley Thomas (11) and Jada Dapaa (10 points, nine rebounds).
CCSU (4-14, 4-14) was led by Forever Toppin’s game-high 21 points. Dejah Jenkins added 11 points.
Swogger reached double figures for the 17th-straight game. Thomas reached double figures for the fifth time this season.
St. Francis is the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Northeast Conference Tournament and will travel to No. 2 seed Wagner for a 7 p.m. Wednesday semifinal matchup.
