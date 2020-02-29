LORETTO – Sam Sabino played her last regular-season game at DeGol Arena on Saturday afternoon.
She’s hoping she gets at least one more.
“It’d be the most amazing thing,” Sabino said. “This place is so special to me. This gym, the people, the fans.”
Sabino’s St. Francis University women’s basketball team probably is going to need a little help in its quest to garner one of the top four spots in the Northeast Conference and a quarterfinal-round tournament home game. With only conference-leading Robert Morris left on the schedule, the Red Flash got blitzed in the first quarter by Mount St. Mary’s for the second time this season, dropping a 66-55 decision on senior day.
Jadaa Dapaa drove to the bucket, drawing the foul and hitting both free throws to get St. Francis within 61-55 with 1:17 to play. That, however, was as close as the Red Flash got after falling behind by 22 in the first quarter, forcing them to play almost perfect ball the rest of the way.
“We just needed to settle down, and we did, eventually,” junior forward Haley Thomas said. “You look back on what you could and couldn’t have done wrong. What’s that they say? Hindsight is 20/20. I think we’ll learn from this game.”
Thomas scored a game-high 18 points and tied for game-high with nine rebounds. Karson Swogger tossed in 14 points for St. Francis.
The Red Flash’s fourth consecutive defeat left them 11-17 overall and 9-8 in conference play. St. Francis entered the day a game and half ahead of Fairleigh Dickinson for fourth in the NEC, but actually third when it comes to conference tourney seeding because third-place Merrimack is ineligible for the playoffs as a first-year Division I program.
After Saturday’s action, Fairleigh Dickinson along with Bryant, Long Island and Sacred Heart all have nine conference losses. They also each have two NEC games remaining.
It’s left the Red Flash players doing a lot of scoreboard watching.
“We’ll text each other in our group chats, ‘Did you see this? Did you see that?’ ” Sabino said. “But we’re pretty confident. Hopefully, we’ll get another home game.”
In the first meeting in Emmitsburg, Md. two weeks ago, Mount St. Mary’s went on a 20-0 run in the opening frame to take a 22-3 en route to a 24-point victory.
Red Flash coach Keila Whittington, though, thought this was a very different scenario.
“We made it a game,” Whittington said. “To make them have to call timeouts and question their gameplan and to see the fight to not let them just run over us was pretty special.”
Whittington had hoped to send off her two seniors – Sabino and Caitlin Carroll – out with a win after they were honored during the pregame.
A strong defensive player from New Jersey, Sabino transferred to St. Francis from New Hampshire three years ago.
“The program has a history of winning. That’s a big lure-in. The St. Francis values, the people I met here are truly special, I think that’s what brought me here,” Sabino said.
St. Francis played without 6-foot-4 center Katie Dettwiller, who is in concussion protocol after hitting her head in a fall early the previous game against Long Island. Mount St. Mary’s scored 40 points in the paint.
Thomas’ flip bank over the top of her head after scrambling for a loose ball had St. Francis within 10 points with 4:51 left, and Swogger swished a pair of 3-pointers to get it to 61-53 with 1:57 to go.
The Red Flash made a run in the third quarter, when Thomas scored seven. Jenna Mastellone’s two free throws got the Mountaineer lead down to 13, and Phee Allen had Mastellone alone in the corner for a 3-pointer than could have sliced it to 10, but the pass was offline and went out of bounds.
Michaela Harrison hit a 3 at the other end, then made another trey just before the third-quarter buzzer to get the Mountaineers’ lead back to 17 heading to the fourth.
Mount St. Mary’s held a commanding 38-18 lead at the half, shooting 60.7 percent from the floor over the first two quarters. St. Francis had it down to a 12-point margin early in the period when Thomas converted three free throws immediately after Lili Benzel knocked down a 3-pointer.
The Red Flash got off to a slow start, missing their first eight shots and going scoreless for 8:50 before Jenna Mastellone sank a foul shot that made it 21-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.