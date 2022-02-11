LORETTO, Pa. – Lili Benzel isn’t sure, but she thinks the first time she shot a basketball was when she was in second grade.
“I don’t know. It might have been earlier. I kind of tried everything, and then I realized I was good at basketball and bad at everything else, so I kind of just stuck with basketball,” Benzel quipped. “I’m happy to be where I am.”
So is the St. Francis University women’s basketball team.
Having lost three of four, the Red Flash upset Northeast Conference-leading Fairleigh Dickinson, 70-56, on Friday night at DeGol Arena behind Benzel’s team-high 19 points.
Fairleigh Dickinson (14-9 overall, 10-2 Northeast Conference) entered the game on an eight-game winning streak.
The Knights had beaten St. Francis (7-17, 7-6) by 18 in New Jersey on New Year’s Eve.
“Last week wasn’t our best play and the last time we played FDU wasn’t our best play,” Red Flash senior captain Jada Dapaa said. “Tonight showed how much we’ve grown and how much chemistry we have.”
Dapaa had a double-double of 13 points and 16 rebounds while nearly doubling her season total with four blocked shots.
Sam Miller also scored 13, while Jenna Mastellone came off the bench to toss in 12 and Kaitlyn Maxwell dished out a career-high seven assists to go with three steals.
“When you have players, particularly our seniors, who are locked in and are willing to do whatever we need to win, we’re probably going to be successful,” Red Flash coach Keila Whittington said.
It was St. Francis’ annual “Think Pink” game to bring awareness to the battle against breast cancer. Red Flash players wore pink socks, pink headbands and uniforms with pink letters and numerals and a pink ribbon emblazoned on the leg.
Breast cancer survivor Janet Damin was St. Francis’ honorary coach.
“It’s great to know that we can play basketball and use sports to raise awareness,” Dapaa said. “There’s not only sports on our mind, but real-world problems.”
Benzel had been in a slump since scoring a career-high 25 in a win at Central Connecticut on Jan. 21, going 8-for-47 in the five games since.
One never would have known it, though, as she came out and made six of her first 11 shots, including three of seven 3s.
While she said her coaches tell her they don’t see her as just a shooter and someone who can contribute in other ways, creating shots and putting the ball in the basket always has been her stock-in-trade.
A four-time all-state selection from Bishop Guilfoyle in Altoona, Benzel found Shippensburg University too far from her heart and home and decided to walk away from a full scholarship after her freshman year to come to St. Francis with no guarantees and carved a spot in the starting lineup and a place on the Red Flash’s top 10 career 3-point shooters.
“I just thought coming back to St. Francis was a great opportunity,” Benzel said. “I just kind of took a chance on myself and worked really hard to get where I was. A lot of people helped along the way. It wasn’t just myself.”
Miller had missed both of the Red Flash’s losses at Bryant and Merrimack.
She came off the bench on Friday to reach double figures for the sixth time in her last nine games and come up just two points shy of her career high.
Miller was not among the players made available to the media postgame.
Whittington wouldn’t elaborate on Miller’s absence last weekend other than to say it was not in the Red Flash’s control.
St. Francis never trailed in the first half. Mastellone’s short, contested jumper off Maxwell’s inbound pass crawled in at the second-quarter buzzer to give St. Francis a 28-21 halftime lead. St. Francis shot 46.4% over the first 20 minutes. Fairleigh Dickinson was just 31.0%
The Red Flash were up 10-7 after one quarter, getting field goals from five different players while Fairleigh Dickinson was 3-for-14 from the floor.
St. Francis held the Knights scoreless for more than five minutes at the start, taking a 6-0 lead on buckets by Benzel, Maxwell and Dapaa.
Benzel came alive in the first two minutes of the second quarter, burying a pair of jumpers from the top of the key before Maxwell brought the throng of Everett fans that had come to support her alive by driving left and creating a wide-open passing lane to Miller. Miller scored, was fouled and completed the three-point play to make it 20-14.
Mastellone scored six points in the last 1:16 of the first half, including her buzzer-beater.
