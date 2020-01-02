SMITHFIELD, R.I. – The St. Francis women (3-9, 1-0 NEC) opened conference play in style with a 63-60 road victory over Bryant (2-10, 0-1 NEC) on Thursday at the Chace Athletic Center. Karson Swogger paced the Red Flash with 25 points, while Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Haley Thomas joined her in double figures with 14 points.
St. Francis won its conference opener for the fifth straight season.
The Red Flash led 58-47 with 3:33 remaining in the game before the Bulldogs started a comeback attempt. A 6-0 Bryant run cut the lead to 58-53 before Swogger knocked down free throws to extend the St. Francis advantage to seven with 46 seconds left.
A quick 4-0 Bulldogs’ run trimmed the lead to 61-60 with 10 seconds to go. Bryant forced a turnover on the ensuing inbounds pass, but was unable to get a shot up and was forced to foul Swogger with less than a second remaining.
The Bellwood native knocked down both free throws to produce the final score.
St. Francis led 23-22 at halftime. A back-and-forth third quarter saw Bryant take a 33-29 lead with 6:13 to play in the period. The Red Flash continued to fight as Swogger drilled a 3-pointer to give St. Francis a 39-37 lead with 3:31 to go in the stanza. St. Francis led 42-41 at the end of the third frame.
St. Francis seized a 51-46 lead following a Swogger jumper and 3-pointer with 6:21 remaining in the contest. Thomas capped a 16-6 run to open the period with a layup to extend the Red Flash lead to 58-47.
St. Francis shot 25 of 53 (47%) from the floor, including 5 of 15 from 3-point range. The Red Flash edged the Bulldogs in rebounds, 35-34.
Phee Allen scored seven points, while tying her career-high six rebounds. Jada Dapaa pulled down a team-high nine boards.
The game featured 17 lead changes. The Red Flash improve to 12-9 in the all-time series, and have won three straight contests over the Bulldogs.
Swogger scored in double figures for the fourth straight game and sixth time in the past seven outings. Swogger and Thomas have both scored in double digits in the same game five times this season.
