CONWAY, S.C. – St. Francis sophomore Grace Vesco tossed a no-hitter in the second game of the afternoon to help the Red Flash softball team sweep Buffalo on Sunday, completing a 3-1 season-opening weekend at the Battle of the Beach tournament.
Vesco’s masterpiece was the program’s first no-hitter since Ethel Santai accomplished the feat against Bryant on April 22, 2017.
Vesco struck out 11 batters, walking one, hitting a batter and another runner reaching base on an error. The right-hander punched out the side in the fifth inning after the first two runners got on base. Tayven Rousseau produced two hits in the victory.
In the first contest, the Red Flash offense powered their way to an 11-4 win. Cleveland State transfer Lindsay Ward went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs for St. Francis. Rousseau collected three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs. Madeline Barnes, Allyn Bezjak and Jordan Pietrzykoski finished with two hits each for St. Francis.
