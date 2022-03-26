NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – The St. Francis University softball team took both games of their first road Northeast Conference doubleheader against Central Connecticut State on Saturday.
St. Francis junior right-handed pitcher Grace Vesco tossed her fourth career no-hitter in the second game in a 2-0 victory after a 13-2 triumph in the first contest. Vesco allowed only two baserunners, both walks, to go with 11 strikeouts.
"Getting ahead in the counts makes it easier and the curve was working well today to keep them off-balance," Vesco said. "My teammates are ultimately the ones who make it happen with their play in the field. Their energy throughout the whole game keeps me motivated and confident."
St. Francis' Olivia Ulam went 5-for-7 with three runs scored, two doubles, one home run and two RBIs in the two contests.
"Going into the first game, we had a lot of motivation to win and get ahead early," Ulam said. "Even though we didn't score as many runs in the second game, I think we did a good job keeping the motivation and energy. It was an amazing feeling to hit my first home run and I couldn't do it without my teammates. I've been waiting for this moment and it felt good to finally hit one."
St. Francis' Ashley Wruble hit .500 with two runs scored, one double, one home run and five RBIs.
St. Francis right-hander Rachel Marsden pitched a complete-game with two runs allowed on two hits and a career-high 12 strikeouts in the first game.
"Conference play definitely brings a different team out of us and I think they are really starting to come together as a team," St. Francis coach Jessica O'Donnell said. "They are starting to click on all cylinders and I'm really proud of them for that."
In the first game, St. Francis loaded the bases with no outs to start the game before Jordan Frank singled and Marsden walked to take an early 2-0 lead. The Red Flash scored two more on a Central Connecticut State error before Wruble capped off the inning with a three-run home run.
With a 7-0 lead after the first, St. Francis scored two more runs on RBI singles from Marsden and Wruble.
Wruble hit an RBI groundout in the fourth to extend the lead to 10-1, before Central Connecticut State's Bri Walker hit a solo home run to right field.
Ulam doubled to score Mekenzie Saban before Lindsay Ward extended the lead to 13-2 with a three-run home run in the fifth inning.
Through the first three innings of the second game, Ulam produced the only hit.
In the fourth inning, Ulam broke the scoreless tie with a solo home run.
St. Francis scored its second run of the game after Saban hit a double that drove home Wruble and gave the Red Flash a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning.
Vesco retired the final 13 batters to clinch victory. Her last no-hitter was on May 13, 2021, against Sacred Heart in the NEC Tournament. She reached the 300-strikeout milestone during the first inning and her 11 strikeouts mark a season high.
St. Francis concludes its first road conference series against Central Connecticut State at noon Sunday.
