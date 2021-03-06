HUNTINGTON, W. Va. – The St. Francis softball team began the weekend at the Thundering Herd Round Robin with a 1-0 shutout of Bowling Green and a 2-0 loss against Marshall. Sophomore pitcher Grace Vesco threw her second no-hitter of the season in the win against Bowling Green as St. Francis improved to 9-1, the best start in program history.
In the first game, Vesco went the distance in her second no-hitter in a span of 13 days for her third shutout of the season. Vesco, who has 48 strikeouts in 43 innings this season, struck out nine batters, including the side, all swinging, in the top of the seventh to wrap up the game. The sophomore right-handed pitcher from Uniontown, Ohio, is 6-0 with a sparkling 1.14 ERA in six starts this season. Vesco walked four batters against Bowling Green.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning. After the first two batters were retired, St. Francis' Lindsay Ward singled to left field. Tayven Rousseau was hit by a pitch. Lexi Hernandez followed with a single up the middle to score Ward for the lone run. Hernandez's RBI single pushed her streak to four straight games with a run batted in.
Bowling Green's Payton Gottshall allowed three singles and struck out 11 batters in six innings.
In Game 2, Marshall (5-0) senior right-hander Laney Jones recorded a shutout, going all seven innings and limiting St. Francis to two hits, doubles from Jordan Frank and Mekenzie Saban. Jones fanned seven batters and walked one.
Paige Halliwill broke the ice with a solo home run to left-center field for Marshall in the third inning. Katie Adams launched a solo shot down the right-field line in the sixth frame.
St. Francis hurler Rachel Marsden scattered six hits and two runs over six frames. The Erie native fanned four batters.
The Red Flash wrap up the weekend with Sunday games against Valparaiso (9:30 a.m.) and Marshall (11:30 a.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.