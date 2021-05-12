SOMERSET, N.J. – The Northeast Conference announced its softball awards on Wednesday.
St. Francis sophomore Grace Vesco was unanimously chosen as the 2021 NEC Pitcher of the Year.
Joining Vesco on first team are sophomore pitcher Rachel Marsden, senior infielder Mekenzie Saban and senior outfielder Jordan Frank. Freshman utility player Lexi Hernandez was named to the All-Rookie Team and NEC second team.
Vesco pitched two no-hitters this season. She ranks fourth nationally in hits allowed per seven innings (2.99), tied for fourth in shutouts (12), seventh in ERA (0.85), tied for 10th in wins (20) and tied for 32nd in strikeouts (174). This season, Vesco broke the Red Flash’s single-season shutout record, previously set in 1998 and currently leads the single-season ERA list and the conference. She ranks second in single-season wins (20) and third in single-season strikeouts (174).
Marsden pitched a no-hitter against Merrimack on April 2 in addition to four shutouts. Following the completion of the regular season, Marsden was nationally ranked in three categories – tied for 27th in walks allowed per seven innings (1.14), 29th in ERA (1.31) and 37th in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.40).
Saban has a .444 batting average. She ranks in the top 20 nationally in five offensive categories – fifth in doubles (18), sixth in hits (68), tied for 10th in doubles per game (.40), 18th in runs per game (1.09) and tied for 19th in batting average (.444).
No. 1 seed St. Francis hosts the NEC Tournament, set to start Thursday. The Red Flash host No. 4 seed Sacred Heart at noon. No. 3 seed Central Connecticut State takes on No. 2 seed Long Island at 3 p.m. in the double-elimination tournament.
