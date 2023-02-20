LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis University's Semaya Turner was named the Northeast Conference co-rookie of the week on Monday.
Turner, a Rockaway, New Jersey, native, scored 39 points on 14 of 25 shooting, grabbed 21 rebounds and added five assists, three steals and one block during St. Francis' wins over St. Francis Brooklyn and Long Island. Against the Sharks, she had a career-high 20 points and 15 rebounds in her first career double-double. Her 20-point performance was the second by a Red Flash player this season.
The freshman raised her points per game in conference play to 9.7 and has 7.9 points per game in total this season. She has four performances of at least 18 points in the past six games and is averaging 14.5 points per game during the run.
Turner is the first St. Francis rookie of the week selection since Kaitlyn Maxwell on Feb. 8, 2021. She is only the third rookie of the week honoree for the Red Flash since the 2019-20 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.