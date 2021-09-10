After a 35-15 loss at Eastern Michigan, St. Francis University heads to No. 6 Delaware for a showdown with one of the FCS powerhouses. The meeting between St. Francis and Delaware will mark the first between the schools in program history.
In the spring 2021 season, the Blue Hens won the Colonial Athletic Association and finished their season with a 33-3 loss to No. 1 South Dakota State in the FCS semifinals.
The Blue Hens entered the 2021 season ranked No. 5 in the FCS and currently rank No. 6. After a 17-point lead to start their 2021 season against Maine, the Black Bears scored 24 unanswered and took a 24-17 lead. The Blue Hens, however, put together another 17-point run to win 34-24 in their season opener. Two Delaware receivers, Gene Coleman II and Thyrick Pitts, each recorded five catches for 120 and 116 yards, respectively.
Running back Dejoun Lee was one of 35 players named to the 2021 Walter Payton Award watch list, presented to the top offensive performer in the FCS. Offensive lineman David Kroll and safety Kendrick Whitehead were named to the Athlon Sports' Preseason All-America Team. Delaware was picked to finish second in the CAA with seven first-place votes, trailing only No. 3 James Madison, who earned 15 first-place votes.
The Red Flash played their first game since Nov. 23, 2019, in a 35-15 defeat at Eastern Michigan. The game also marked their first against an FBS opponent in program history. Jyron Russell started his first game at quarterback and went 9-for-20 with 97 passing yards and eight rushes for 31 yards. Marques DeShields rushed 10 times for 33 yards and one touchdown in his first game at St. Francis. Kahtero Summers had five catches for 115 yards and the longest catch of the game, a 51 yarder. The Red Flash were outrushed 221-105 and outpassed 189-185.
"Delaware is a top FCS program and Eastern Michigan is an up-and-coming program in the FBS, you want to be like them," St. Francis coach Chris Villarrial said. "You always want to put yourself against that sort of competition and it's a great step for all of us to make the leap to the next level of competition."
Punter Jordan Saliby earned Special Teams Player of the Week and defensive back Breon Noel earned Rookie of the Week in the Northeast Conference's first weekly awards of the season. Saliby recorded seven punts for 285 total yards, a 40.7 yard average. Noel made seven total tackles (two solo) and one tackle for loss. Both players earned these awards in their first game as a member of the Red Flash.
Wide Receiver Kahtero Summers was named one of eight NEC Prime Performers in the season's inaugural week. Summers recorded five catches for 115 yards, including a 51-yard catch-and-run. He tallied just 189 yards during his entire freshman season in 2019.
Redshirt senior James Watkins was named to the Northeast Conference preseason team. The Oxon Hill, Maryland, native was named to the NEC second team in 2019 after finishing third on the team with 11 tackles for loss and four sacks.
Safeties Martin Foray Jr. and Gio Vonne Sanders return after leading the 2019 secondary. Foray Jr. was second on the team with 77 total tackles (56 solo) and third on the team with nine pass breakups. Sanders led the team with four interceptions, added 39 tackles and four pass breakups. Defensive ends James Watkins and Sam Cummings return after both ranking top four on the team with 11 and 7.5 tackles for loss, respectively. Watkins also ranked third on the team with four sacks, while Cummings was fifth with 2.5.
