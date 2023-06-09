LORETTO, Pa. – The St. Francis University women’s outdoor track and field mentors were named the 2023 Northeast Conference coaching staff of the year. The men’s and women’s teams also earned 17 spots on the all-conference teams.
The Red Flash staff consist of 11th-year coach Douglas Hoover, his assistants Chris Carper, DJ Horton and David Reick as well as volunteer assistant coach Matthew Selba and graduate assistants Danielle David and Timothy Shay.
Hoover and his staff helped lead the women’s team to their third consecutive NEC outdoor title this past May.
Men’s first-team honorees were Bryce Baker, Somerset graduate Nickolas Hyde (shot put), David Niang, Julian Saunders (most outstanding track performer-sprints) and Ardonntrell Williams. On the second team were Matthew Berzonsky, John Flynn Jr., Ryan Harman, Parker Hilaman, Zachary Kohler, James Parmelee and Saunders.
First-team women’s selections were Cambria Heights graduate Olivia Conrad (javelin), Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate Madeline Murphy (most valuable performer, most outstanding field performer-jumps), Bishop Carroll product Caroline Ratchford (high jump) and Gabrielle Stanavich.
On the second team were Mariclare Anderson, Emma Fleck, Monica Gregg, Tesslyn Helms, Carly Sedun and Stanavich.
Richland graduate Tierney Beebout was named to the NEC all-rookie team for high jump.
