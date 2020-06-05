LORETTO – The St. Francis football program will play its first game against an (Football Subdivision) FBS opponent in school history when it travels to Buffalo on Sept. 12, one of 11 games released on Friday as part of the 2020 schedule.
“We are very excited about our 2020 schedule,” said St. Francis coach Chris Villarrial. “We will open in a great college football environment at Richmond on a Thursday night and then play our first FBS game in program history against Buffalo the following week. This is a highly competitive schedule that will provide us a great opportunity to take another step forward as a program.”
University President Fr. Malachi Van Tassell, T.O.R., Ph.D. added, “This is certainly an exciting time for Red Flash football. Playing an FBS opponent is indicative of a new era for our football program. I am excited for our football players as they engage in a higher-level of competitive play.
“I know that under the leadership of Coach Villarrial and his staff, our students will be well-prepared for the fall schedule. League play in the Northeast Conference is always exhilarating. Playing an FBS opponent will raise the program to a new level.”
Here is a glimpse of St. Francis’ 11 opponents:
Sept. 3 at Richmond
St. Francis will open the season at Richmond in search of its first win over a Colonial Athletic Association member. The Spiders went 5-7 in 2019, but three of their wins came over nationally ranked opponents (No. 18 Maine, No. 19 Delaware and No. 20 Stony Brook).
Sept. 12 at Buffalo
The much-anticipated matchup with Buffalo is set for Saturday, Sept. 12. SFU’s first-ever FBS game will be pitted against a quality opponent as Buffalo went 8-5 last season and defeated Charlotte in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl.
Buffalo is set to return Mid-American Conference first-team running back Jaret Patterson, who rushed for a single-season school record 1,799 yards to go with 19 touchdowns last fall. Senior Taylor Riggins is a difference maker on the defensive front. The MAC first-team selection ranked second in the league with 8.5 sacks. The Bulls scored 30 or more points in five of their final six games and held opponents under 20 in four contests.
“This is a historic season for our football program,” said Interim Athletic Director Erika Renwick. “We are very excited for the opportunity to play a FBS opponent and enhance our football program. It is a recognition of the upward trajectory of our football program under the guidance of Coach Villarrial and our football staff.”
Sept. 19 at Sacred Heart
The Pioneers salvaged their 2019 season with four wins in their last five contests to finish with a 7-5 overall record and 4-3 mark in league play.
Last season, the Pioneers defeated the Red Flash in overtime in Loretto, 36-33.
Sept. 26 vs. Merrimack
St. Francis will have to wait until Week 4 to play at DeGol Field when it hosts Merrimack.
In a transitional year to Division I, Merrimack finished 6-5 in 2019, winning four of its last five games.
St. Francis defeated Merrimack 42-14 in Loretto last season.
Oct. 3 at Robert Morris
The Red Flash will look to avenge a double-overtime loss to the Colonials last season when it heads to Moon Township. Robert Morris contended for the NEC title last season, winning six of its last seven contests to finish the season 7-5 and 6-1 in league play.
Oct. 10 vs. Bryant
The Red Flash have won four straight over the Bulldogs after holding the Bryant offense at bay in a 16-6 win last season in Smithfield. Bryant went 4-8 and 3-4 in NEC contests in 2019.
Oct. 17 vs. Central Connecticut State
The Red Flash gave the 17th-ranked Blue Devils all they could handle and more in 2019 before CCSU pulled out a 38-31 victory in overtime. It was SFU’s third overtime defeat in conference play. The Blue Devils went on to clinch a perfect 7-0 record in NEC play and represented the conference in the FCS Playoffs where they were ousted by Albany in the opening round.
Quarterback Aaron Winchester, the reigning NEC Player of the Year, is gone to graduation.
Oct. 24 vs. Lehigh
St. Francis will host Lehigh in 2020 after picking up a 14-13 win in Bethlehem in 2019. St. Francis trailed 13-0 in the second half before erasing the deficit with second half touchdown receptions from E.J. Jenkins and Terell Johnson. Lehigh went on to finish the season 4-7.
Oct. 31 at Wagner
St. Francis defeated a 1-11 Seahawks team 42-8 last season.
Wagner will enter the 2020 season under new coach Tom Masella and lose NEC Defensive Player of the Year Cam Gill to graduation. Gill landed on the STATS FCS All-American first team after leading the team with 9.5 sacks and 20 TFLs.
Nov. 14 at Long Island
Long Island went 0-10 in its first season in Division I, including a 30-0 defeat to St. Francis. The Sharks return their leading rusher and four of their top five receivers.
Nov. 21 vs. Duquesne
The final matchup of the season could have a lot at stake when St. Francis hosts Duquesne. The Dukes defeated St. Francis 30-21 last season in a game the Red Flash held a second-half lead.
All nine Duquesne players who received all-conference accolades last season have departed, including the NEC’s all-time leading rusher A.J. Hines.
