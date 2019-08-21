LORETTO – St. Francis football and the St. Francis University Alumni Association are teaming up for a special 50 years of football celebration weekend on Sept. 20 and 21.
The weekend will commemorate the 50 years of modern football, celebrating the return of the football team to St. Francis University in 1969 after a 15-year hiatus.
The weekend will start with the opportunity to play a round of golf at Immergrun Golf Course. Those in town for the weekend are eligible for the student rate of $15 dollars and a cart. Please contact Derek Tyson to make your reservation at 814-471-9650. There will be a reception on Friday night inside the Kudrick-Oraveck Vista Room in Schwab Hall from 6 to 8, the cost is $10 dollars and appetizers and drinks will be served.
On Saturday, the day starts off with a 10 a.m. Mass at the Immaculate Conception Chapel. A free tailgate at 11 a.m. follows at the JFK Student Center in advance of the 1 p.m. football game against Columbia at DeGol Field. The football alumni will be recognized at a halftime ceremony on the track surrounding the field. Prior to the game, the Art Martynuska Scholarship will be presented.
Those wishing to register for the weekend, can do so online at http://forever.francis.edu/50YearsFootball.
