LORETTO – Early in her fifth-inning at-bat, St. Francis University centerfielder Jordan Frank doubled over in pain after fouling a pitch off her instep.
A couple of pitches later, it was Frank dishing out the hurt with a blast over left-field fence.
“I just didn’t want to sprint around the bases, because my foot hurt,” Frank deadpanned.
The beat goes on for Red Flash softball, and so do the beatings.
Frank accounted for one of St. Francis’ six home runs as the Flash began their quest for a fifth straight Northeast Conference championship by completing a home-opening series sweep of Long Island 13-4 in the cold, light snow and drizzle at Red Flash Softball Field on Sunday afternoon.
Catcher Maddie Barnes and Rachel Marsden – who picked up the pitching win in relief – smacked two homers apiece for St. Francis (15-10).
However, the contest – and the series itself – weren’t quite as big of walkovers as those who’ve followed the ascension of Red Flash softball might have imagined. With a target firmly attached to its back coming off a 40-10 campaign with expectations through the roof, St. Francis trailed briefly in Saturday’s first game and was down 4-1 midway through the finale before Barnes bashed a three-run shot to left to tie it.
The Red Flash overcame nine errors and 15 runs allowed in the three contests with Long Island – the runner-up of the past three NEC tournaments and No. 2 pick in this preseason’s poll – to run its conference winning streak to 15 games. Long Island even managed to chase Northeast Conference 2021 pitcher of the year Grace Vesco in the third game of the series.
“I was really impressed with just our grit and our toughness of not beating ourself up after a mistake and never quitting,” St. Francis coach Jess O’Connell said. “We have some people out there in some new positions, working through some things, but it will come. As far as our goals, they stay the same: always go out there and be the best.”
St. Francis batted around in the fifth, scoring six times, then ended the game in the sixth when Barnes launched a ball into the grass beyond center field with a runner aboard.
Barnes was 2-for-22 this year before depositing a full-count offering over the left-field fence to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth. O’Connell had pinch-hit for Barnes several times during the Red Flash’s pre-conference trip down south and had her batting ninth on Sunday.
“I have to give a big shoutout to my teammates. If they don’t get on, that hit doesn’t happen. I was just looking for something to drive, something to hit hard on the ground to get those runners in,” said Barnes of her first home run. “I guess the home run just kind of happened.”
A junior from Chino, California, who now has five career home runs, Barnes finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a career-high five RBIs. Long Island stole four bases on her before she homered, then she threw out the last two Shark baserunners trying to steal.
“We’ve made it a big point this season not to listen to outside expectations. Just live up to what we need to do. I think that played a big part in us taking this series,” Barnes said. “I think this is a huge confidence boost for us.”
After Barnes ended the game, St. Francis third-team all-American third baseman Mekenzie Saban asked the sports information crew to add Eminem’s “Without Me” to her walk-up music.
Guess who is back. Back again. Saban’s back … with her friends.
Saban homered in the third inning to get St. Francis on the board and now is hitting .464. In Saturday’s doubleheader – which the Red Flash swept 13-10 and 8-1 – the graduate student from Pittsburgh set the program’s career doubles record by lacing her 53rd.
She said she knew her team would come back and finish the sweep of the Sharks.
“Our trust is there, one through 16. It doesn’t matter who’s going to be up at bat. You trust that they’re going to do something,” Saban said.
“We went down 4-1 and we ended up mercying them. That’s what I think we have that a lot of teams don’t. We have that fight.”
Jordan Pietrzykoski doubled, single and drove in three runs for the Red Flash, while Liv Ulam singled twice and Lauren Aubry entered the game in the third inning and scored three runs.
Seven of St. Francis’ 13 hits went for extra bases, and Vesco and Marsden ended up combining on a three-hitter.
Long Island led 4-1 in the middle of the fourth, combining three unearned runs with a Ryleigh Bermea solo homer.
The Sharks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second when Ashley Orishak dropped a fly ball that would have been the third out deep in right field with runners on second and third.
Long Island threatened in the top of the first, getting runners to second and third with one out before Vesco induced a groundout and a popout to end the frame unscathed.
