The story finally can be told.
The phenomenal basketball career of Haley Thomas – the steady, plucky, St. Francis University forward from Hooversville – all was based on a falsehood.
“In second grade, I went to the ‘shot doctor of Johnstown,’ Dave Roman Sr. He only took fourth graders,” Thomas recalled. “He told my mom if I could shoot it to the basket, I could stay, and I could go through the rest of the camp.
“So we lied to the rest of the campers about my age.”
Thomas turned out to be very much the real deal, a state player of the year in high school, a Division I college recruit and an all-conference player. You had to feel for those going up against her year after year wondering how Thomas kept coming back, when was she going to finally be too old for the camp.
Now, though, Thomas’ time on the court is winding down. When her Red Flash open the season at Michigan State on Friday, it will be the beginning of her senior year. She’ll only have a couple of dozen more games to play before she graduates.
“I remember over the summer I’d be working out and I’d think ‘Next summer, I’m going to have to have a job or something. Wow, that’s crazy.’ So I’ve had little realizations about this being my senior season, but it hasn’t really set in yet,” Thomas said. “I’m sure I’ll be emotional. I’m always emotional.”
Emotional, maybe, but always a player who used her feelings as fuel and not something that consumed her.
“She’s definitely a hard worker, and passionate and super-sweet,” said Karson Swogger, Thomas’ roommate and fellow Red Flash senior. “She’s just so positive and a really good person to be around.”
SFU coach Keila Whittington echoed Swogger’s sentiments. In Whittington’s first season in Loretto, Thomas served as a stabilizing influence, starting all 30 games, finishing second on the team in scoring (10.5) and rebounding (6.7) and placing third on the team in assists and steals.
“It makes it a whole lot easier when you have people who accept you from the start and who are willing to do whatever it takes to be successful,” Whittington said. “Haley’s a very happy person. She’s focused and, when she speaks, you can tell that she’s sincere. It wasn’t until I saw her on the court that I saw that type of detail and organization translate. That’s the type of all-around person she is.”
A third-team all-Northeast Conference pick as a sophomore, Thomas has played in 85 games and pulled 54 starts with the Red Flash, scoring 704 points. She’s within striking distance of becoming the 26th St. Francis woman to reach 1,000.
Tim and Mary Thomas watched their otherwise unassuming daughter blossom into an immediate scholastic star in the area. She led Bishop McCort to three District 6 Class AA championships and an appearance in the state championship game in 2017, becoming the Crimson Crushers’ all-time leading scorer along the way.
Her three placements on the all-state team culminated with a player of the year nod as a senior, and her talent was enough to draw interest from regional colleges. For Thomas, though, being something of a homebody simplified her choice.
“There were some random ones recruiting me from really far away. My biggest thing was staying close to home,” Thomas said. “Coach Joe (Haigh) recruited me. I was very excited.”
Of course, it’s never really that easy, is it? A foot injury sidetracked Thomas’ freshman season, then Haigh was replaced as coach by Susan Robinson Fruchtl on an interim basis early in her sophomore campaign.
A point guard at McCort, Thomas found herself playing a lot of forward, despite only being 5-foot-9.
“I wasn’t really ready for everything college basketball was, but, as soon as I got here, I took it all in,” Thomas said. “It’s definitely been a big adjustment. It’s a different feeling before going into a game and thinking ‘Oh no, those girls are really big. Am I going to be able to compete?’ Then you get into the game, and you just have to have confidence in yourself.”
It’s helped making Thomas a player – and a person – her teammates can believe in … and laugh with.
“She has a secret love of corgis. I don’t know if it’s that much of a secret, though,” said Swogger, who played on the same AAU team with Thomas when they were in their mid-teens. “She’s just such a happy person. When I see someone like that, I just want to be around them.”
Thomas said her upbeat attitude came from her dad.
“I didn’t really take it to heart until I got to college, but he’d always be like, ‘You know, you’re blessed every day.’ My high school self would be like ‘Yeah, right,’ but, when I got into college, I realized how much I have,” Thomas said. “I’m blessed to be able to play a sport that I love, go to school, have a free education, study something (marketing/communications) that interests me. I’m excited for the future. I have great friends and family.”
Not surprisingly, Thomas wants to stay in the area after graduating from college. She’d like to become a basketball coach, feeling she has something to give back.
“It’s really cool. I can say ‘I played at Michigan State. I played at Penn State.’ I’ll always have those stories to tell,” Thomas said.
And that’s the truth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.