LORETTO, Pa. – Near the end of Tuesday afternoon’s St. Francis University basketball tipoff luncheon, Red Flash men’s coach Rob Krimmel broke down recalling a story from the aftermath of his team’s Northeast Conference championship game at Robert Morris two years ago.
It took Krimmel about 45 seconds to compose himself after wiping tears from his eyes.
“Alex, my oldest, was distraught,” Krimmel said. “Believe it or not, I was pretty composed. I had to be. The first guy that walked over to him was Myles (Thompson, the Flash’s 6-foot-5 then-sophomore starting forward).
“That’s how he became captain.”
Conventional wisdom is that captains are supposed to be players that have paid their dues, toiling in the program, seniors, veterans. Yet both St. Francis teams are going against the grain this season when it comes to who will be the leaders and the faces of their programs.
Both coaches and several representatives from both teams were on hand at the Stokes-Twyman Room in DeGol Arena to meet with the media and fans.
After a disappointing 6-16 finish following a season-opening upset win at Pitt, the Red Flash men announced that redshirt sophomore Luke Ruggery will be joining Thompson and super-senior guard Ramiir Dixon-Conover as captains this winter.
“I’ve definitely set higher expectations for myself, but more so trying to get the team pulling towards the middle. I think that was something we lacked last year, just because of the lack of chemistry, the lack of just being around each other (because of COVID precautions),” Ruggery said. “Leading by example is something I try to do. When I set the example and get these guys following behind me, I think we’re all going to be pulling toward the middle and I think it’s really going to pay off this year.”
On the surface, the 5-foot-10 former all-state guard from Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School might seem an unorthodox choice for the role on a team that returns all but one player. After sitting two years ago to get physically stronger, Ruggery only played 104 minutes in 2020-21, averaging 1.3 points per game. All 26 shots he took were 3-pointers, and, although he holds a number of the team’s practice records, he shot 19.2% from behind the arc in actual games last year.
His on-court participation figures to be much greater this season with the decision of Bryce Laskey – one of the best catch-and-shoot players in the program – to enter the transfer portal a few months ago.
Krimmel doesn’t have a set way of choosing captains. Some years, his players vote for them. Other years, the coaching staff picks them. Dixon-Conover, who averaged 4.0 points playing behind Keith Braxton, Isaiah Blackmon and Randall Gaskins Jr. two years ago, actually called Krimmel to tell him he wanted a captaincy. It turned out very well. Dixon-Conover averaged 15.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists last year.
The choice of Thompson was a no-brainer to Krimmel after he saw him comforting someone who wasn’t even a teammate off the court.
“Those two guys came to me this summer and said, ‘We want Luke with us,’ ” Krimmel said.
The St. Francis women will be replacing three starters in Keila Whittington’s third year as coach as they try to build on last year’s 14-9 showing, including captains Haley Thomas (Bishop McCort Catholic) and Karson Swogger. Senior forward Jada Dapaa and senior point guard Jordan McLemore have been tapped to fill Thomas’ and Swogger’s shoes.
McLemore is a new face entirely in the program, having transferred in from Hartford. McLemore was one of the Hawks’ team captains.
“I didn’t pick her. Our team did,” Whittington said. “We opened up the voting this year to our players, so she earned the respect from the work she put in. It’s just the respect that they had for her and her work ethic, the things that she was saying and the actions that she put into play this summer that they felt strong enough that they wanted her as a leader.”
Dapaa was more of a traditional selection – an undersized forward who never gets outworked for rebounds and often will go to the floor looking to make a play, much like her predecessor, Thomas.
“It’s a great feeling to know that my teammates trust me enough to name me as a captain, on and off the court. It’s definitely a role to take up. I do believe I have the (qualifications) as a senior,” Dapaa said. “The next step is how I’m going to lead the team to reach our goals.”
Thompson was a captain through one of the most difficult occasions – a global pandemic. His advice to Ruggery was fairly straightforward.
“All you’ve got to do is, at practice, just play hard, talk to the players good,” Thompson said, “and be a great person.”
