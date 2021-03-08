SOMERSET, N.J. – St. Francis senior guard Karson Swogger was named All-Northeast Conference First Team on Monday.
Kendall Breese of Mount St. Mary’s was named NEC Player of the Year. The other first team All-Stars were Emilija Krista Grava of Wagner, Madison Stanley of Fairleigh Dickinson and Brooke Bjelko of Bryant.
Swogger led the St. Francis offense this season as she passed the 1,000 career-point milestone at the beginning of February. Swogger finished the regular season with a team-leading 15.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game. She ranks in the top 10 in program history in three-pointers made and attempted and ranks 18th in scoring with 1,156 career points.
Swogger has scored in double figures in 17 straight games and totaled five 20-point games this season. She has recorded at least seven assists in four games this season.
Swogger ranked second in the league in scoring (15.7 ppg), first in assist-turnover ratio (1.7), second in free-throw percentage (.872), fourth in assists per game (4.3) and fifth in field-goal percentage (.388). In conference games, Swogger led the league in scoring (16.6 ppg). Last season, Swogger was named All-NEC Third Team.
Maria Marchesano of Mount St. Mary’s received the Brenda Reilly NEC Coach of the Year Award.
Freshman forward Fruzsina Horvath of St. Francis Brooklyn was named NEC Rookie of the Year.
Junior guard Forever Toppin of Central Connecticut received the NEC Most Improved Player Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.