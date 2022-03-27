Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Windy with light snow this evening, but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with light snow this evening, but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.