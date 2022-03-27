NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – The St. Francis University softball team completed its second series sweep to open Northeast Conference play with an 8-1 win over Central Connecticut on Sunday.
The Red Flash are a perfect 6-0 to start league play this season.
"I'm very proud of the team in all aspects of the game," St. Francis coach Jessica O'Donnell said. "They ran the bases well, pitched extremely well and had the timely hitting we needed. I'm very happy with our weekend performance and a sweep is always a great thing in conference play."
Junior right-handed Grace Vesco pitched six inning and allowed one run on three hits with nine strikeouts and earned her seventh win of the season.
"That first weekend against LIU (Long Island) was good and taking that momentum into this weekend with consistent energy made us successful as a team," Vesco said. "We are starting to go fully up now as a team and we're playing a lot more consistent with our energy and communication."
Rachel Marsden went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two RBIs and her eighth home run of the season. She struck out one batter in one inning of relief.
"Grace and I are two completely different pitchers and we complement each other really well," Marsden said. "I think using that difference is what helps us be so successful and this weekend was a huge confidence-builder for both of us and the team. At the plate, I'm having a lot of confidence and fun with it – hitting is so fun for me especially when I'm out there pitching, too."
Olivia Ulam hit her second home run of the series, a solo home run, to open the scoring for St. Francis. Lauren Aubry scored two runs and drew two walks.
Central Connecticut State's Matison Piripavel drove in the only Blue Devils' run of the game.
Ulam gave St. Francis (18-11, 6-0) a quick lead with a solo home run in the top of the first inning, her second home run in as many games.
In the second inning, Mekenzie Saban hit a two-run single that drove home Aubry and Marsden and gave St. Francis a 3-0 lead.
Marsden hit her conference-leading eighth home run of the season, a two-run blast in the third inning, to give the Red Flash a 5-0 lead. Ashley Orischak extended the lead to 6-0 when she scored on a wild pitch in the fourth.
In the fifth inning, Katie Master recorded Central Connecticut State's first hit on Vesco in 11 innings against. The Blue Devils (3-23, 1-5) loaded the bases with no outs and scored one run to cut the lead to 6-1.
St. Francis scored two more runs on two wild pitches in the seventh inning to seal its 8-1 victory.
Marsden extended her conference-leading home run total to eight and RBI total to 20. Ulam is second in the NEC with 19 RBIs, only one shy of teammate Marsden. Vesco lowered her ERA to 2.54 from 2.97 with her weekend performance. She finished the weekend with one run allowed, three hits and 20 strikeouts in 13 innings pitched.
St. Francis now has 18 wins in a row against NEC opponents.
